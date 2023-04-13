Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Proof Merino Tees on Sale, 4/20 Vape Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a tshirt, a watch, and a vape

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee
Huckberry
Now 10% off
$79 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

Merino wool is basically the perfect material to make clothes out of. It's anti-microbial, controls odors and is temperature regulating in both hot and cold temperatures. The tee from Proof is one of the best options we've tried.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BENEFITS OF WOOL

Timex
Timex Navi XL 41mm Watch
Amazon
Now 23% off
$69 AT AMAZON

This watch is simple yet sophisticated — so much so that nobody will realize you only paid $70 for it. It goes with anything and can be dressed up or dressed down.

READ OUR TIMEX GUIDE

Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer
Vapor
Now 23% off
$309 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Save $90 (a bigger discount than Vapor's 20% off sitewide) when you use code MIGHTY90 at checkout. This is our pick for the best upgrade vape you can buy thanks to its exceptional power in a small package, precision temperature control and self-cooling mouthpiece.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Teak Outdoor Director’s Dining Chair, Set of 2
Outer
Now 30% off
$875 AT LIVEOUTER.COM

An open-box deal makes these chairs cheaper than ever — 30% is unheard of from Outer. The brand's fabric repels water, resists mildew and endures sun, heat, and rain without fading, plus it's made from grade A teak, the highest quality teak in the world.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Yeti Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid
REI
Now 26% off
$28 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Double-walled vacuum insulation and clean design make this one of the best tumblers around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale, so pick one up while you can snag it for just $28.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

