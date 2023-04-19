Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
SHOP NOW
Up to 35% Off
The sophisticated, elegantly designed piece uses a built-in percolation system to deliver water-filtered, perfectly cooled smoke. Shop the device now for 30% off, plus an additional 5% off with code GEARPATROL.
This might be the lowest price we've ever seen on our top shirt jacket. And it's in a pair of exclusive colorways you can only get at Huckberry. But it's the final sale, so this might also be your last chance to score.
READ ABOUT THE BEST BLANKET SHIRTS
Goruck's packs are already legendary for their durability, but this one takes it up a notch by refining and minimalizing the styling and utilizing heritage-level materials. It's final sale, however, so when it's gone, it's gone for good.
READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS
One of our favorite soft-sided coolers, this spacious adventure-ready offering boasts premium insulation — meaning it will keep your ice frozen for days at a time — a leakproof seal, storage pockets and more. And with such a massive discount, that's tough to beat.
READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFT COOLERS
With 11 included accessories and a hefty battery (which won't reduce suction when power gets low), this is one of the best all-around vacuums for your home. And since it's a stick vacuum, it can get to all those hard-to-reach places.
READ ABOUT DYSON VACUUMS