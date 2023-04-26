Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
Timex's New Q Offers an Unexpected Feature Combo
4
Want to Take Better iPhone Photos? Try These Apps
5
Get the Lawn of Your Dreams with This Spring Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Salomon Sneakers on Sale, Way Day Deals at Wayfair & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of pants, a hiking shoe, and a chair

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Salomon Raid Wind 75th Unisex Sportstyle Shoes
Salomon
Now 25% off
$142 AT SALOMON

A go-to brand for alpine adventures and street style alike, Salomon knows what its doing with its sportstyle collection. These kicks are made to excel in the mountains but can upgrade any 'fit.

READ MORE ABOUT SALOMON SHOES

Birch Lane Fitz Patio Chair Pair
Wayfair
Now 57% off
$431 AT WAYFAIR

It's time to break out the patio furniture once again. If yours is looking a bit shabby, upgrade with this discounted set from Wayfair.

Rhone Everyday Five Pocket Pant
Rhone
Now 25% off
$81 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Ideal for daily wear, these pants from Rhone feature an easy-wearing 5-pocket design like jeans but stretch for comfort and flexibility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT CHINOS

Shargeek
Shargeek Portable Charger, Storm 2
Amazon
Now 26% off
$169 AT AMAZON

So you're telling us portable chargers can be good-looking and powerful? Shargeek has proven that this is the case with the Storm 2 — a charger powerful enough to boot up your Macbook while also powering your iPhone.

READ OUR SHARGEEK STORM 2 REVIEW

Todd Snyder English Waxed Dylan Jacket in Light Tan
Todd Snyder
Now 65% off
$164 AT TODD SNYDER

Made with lightweight, water-resistant British Millerain waxed canvas, this version of Todd Snyder's ever-popular Dylan jacket is a must-have for spring, especially at this epic price.

MORE WAXED JACKETS

More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss