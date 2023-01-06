Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Waxed Canvas Jackets for Wet Weather

Protect yourself with one of these water-repellent options.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

Waxed canvas jackets are readily associated with rugged outdoorsmen and skilled tradesmen. It makes sense. The fabric used in this outerwear was inspired by jackets made by early sailors, who originally crafted jackets from oiled sailcloth. In the early 20th century, textile mills developed a process for finishing cotton with paraffin wax, creating fabric that was flexible, warm, durable and weatherproof.

What Is Waxed Canvas?

Though many brands have adopted lightweight waterproofing technologies like Gore-Tex, countless companies still produce hard-wearing waxed canvas outerwear. It's tough, water-resistant and has gone largely unchanged over the past century. Although it's occasionally been adapted to suit newer silhouettes, the trusty treatment still works well to this day, in spite of new, synthetic materials and membranes.

Because long before there were synthetic fabrics, before Gore-Tex and “weatherproof breathability," there was thick cotton and a can of wax. Early sailors realized that wet sails caught the wind better than dry sails, but wet sails were too heavy and slowed the ships down. The solution was rubbing oil into the sailcloths, making them more efficient and also water repellent, so they stayed light in the rain. The sailors started cutting jackets out of the oiled sailcloth for themselves, wearing early editions of the rain jacket, but these primitive designs, made with linseed oil, became stiff in the cold and faded in color.

In the early 20th century, manufacturers developed a process for combining cotton with paraffin wax. The new material made for flexible, warm, durable and waterproof clothing that was quickly adopted by soldiers, outdoorsmen and sailors. Since then, a slew of synthetic, breathable and waterproof fabrics have been developed — and used in those lightweight Arc'teryx jackets everybody wears. But a few companies have stuck with waxed cotton, which remains much more suited to workwear and carries the look and history of a real outdoorsman.

Is a Waxed Canvas Jacket Right for You?

How waterproof are waxed canvas jackets?

Although waxed canvas is super water resistant, it is not technically waterproof. In order to be waterproof, something must have a seal or be virtually impervious. Waxed canvas is not. While the waxy layer creates a membrane that repels water, when fully submerged or exposed for a prolonged period, these jackets will soak through, leaving you wet underneath. They're good for steady, even heavy, rain, but no more.

How warm are waxed canvas jackets?

This depends on whether your waxed canvas jacket is lined. While a standard waxed canvas jacket is pretty warm on its own, it won't do you any good in a snowstorm or on a windy winter day. That is unless it's lined with flannel or another insulating fabric. Flint and Tinder's waxed canvas jacket, which is our top pick, comes flannel-lined for year-round wear.

Are waxed canvas jackets breathable?

Waxed canvas jackets are water resistant because the wax layer creates a membrane that blocks out water. As such, a waxed canvas jacket is nowhere near as breathable as an unwaxed cotton canvas jacket. Truthfully, the difference is incredibly obvious. If it's a little warm out, you'll certainly sweat in a waxed canvas jacket, but most folks wear this style in fall and winter when it isn't especially hot.

How to Re-Wax a Waxed Canvas Jacket

The best part about a waxed jacket is that it isn't a finite finish. You can re-wax it whenever it needs touched up, and, if you do, ideally own it forever. For first-timers, you can tell a jacket needs to be re-waxed by its appearance. The areas where the wax has been worn out will appear lighter than the oily, dark patches around seams and indentations.

You can re-wax a jacket in four easy steps.

  • Clean and Prep Your Jacket
  • Apply the Wax
  • Heat the Applied Wax
  • Dry, Wipe and Wear It

    For easy-to-follow instructions, read our guide to re-waxing waxed canvas jackets.

        Best Overall Waxed Canvas Jacket
        Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
        $298 AT HUCKBERRY

        • Comes in several colors to match different styles
        • Two fits ensure you can layer beneath, if you feel like you need to

        • Jacket is lightweight but liner is warm, meaning you'll sweat even when it isn't that warm out
        • Weight: 7 oz

        For the money, this is one of our favorite options. A soft flannel liner offsets the rugged, waxed sailcloth exterior. Flint and Tinder opts for the original fabric used for waxed jackets, and the OG textile ages like leather or selvedge denim. That means this jacket is built to last, but it'll fit like a glove from the first wear.

        That's how we felt, at least. I have long arms, which makes standard large jackets a little small, but the Flint and Tinder Trucker fit perfectly. It was warm and comfortable and easy to button, but not with much more than a sweater underneath. I rarely needed one, though, considering how warm it kept me. In the early fall, I was sweating. By peak fall I was comfortable, but when winter hit, this was a little too light. If you want to layer and wear this through winter, it's best to go with the Relaxed Fit version, which is available still but sold out as of publish.

        Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker Jacket, Reviewed
        flint and tinder
        Evan Malachosky

        Want to know more about this jacket? Read our review of the Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker.

        Best Upgrade Waxed Canvas Jacket
        Rogue Territory Supply Jacket
        $325 AT STAGPROVISIONS.COM

        • Trusted by James Bond (or at least his stylist)
        • Molds to your body with wear

        • Run tight at first, so everyone should order a full size up
        • Weight: 10 oz

        Handmade in LA, Rogue Territory's Supply Jacket references Lee's original Stormrider jacket, but it was also worn by James Bond in the latest movie. These run a little small, but will stretch at the shoulders and elbows. As such, the brand recommends folks order a full size up.

        Best Affordable Waxed Canvas Jacket
        Duluth Trading AKHG Claimstake Waxed Trucker Jacket
        $129 AT DULUTH TRADING

        • Lightweight but warm
        • Long-lasting for the price

        • Wax is little weak

        Duluth Trading's AKHG Claimstake Waxed Trucker Jacket comes in two colors, a bright brown and Olive Moss (pictured here). The jacket itself is pretty light and comfortable at the shoulders and elbows, plus the patterned liner doesn't add much in terms of bulk or width. For the price, this is an excellent waterproof jacket. Just rewax it when needed and don't ever wash it.

        Best As-Seen-on-TV Waxed Canvas Jacket
        Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket
        $350 AT FILSON

        • Durable and time-tested
        • On on-screen star

        • Not the best option for layering
        • Weight: 14 oz

        The Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser looks like your regular trucker, albeit with a few tweaks. It comes with a signature oil finish exterior, dry finish cover cloth liner and silk sleeves for easy layering. This isn't the easiest jacket to wear over much more than a shirt, though, which is why you don't see Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler layered up too much in it. (This is the style he wears on screen.)

        It is water- and abrasion-resistant, though, and it has plenty of pockets. Plus, it's durable, as evidenced by Wheeler's uniform-like habit of wearing it. He wears the black one, though, and it's almost always sold out. But tan isn't a step down.

        Best Modern Waxed Canvas Jacket
        Buck Mason Dry Waxed Canvas Highland Jacket
        Courtesy
        $298 AT BUCK MASON

        • Modern, longer fit

        • Less hefty than Filson, for example
        • Weight: 14 oz

        Buck Mason's Highland Jacket pays homage to waxed jackets of yesteryear with its brown-ish, almost green colorway. The shape's traditional, too, but this option fits truer to size and more tailored. TLDR: it's more elevated. Made with fabric sourced from the Halley Stevenson mill in Scotland, this iteration is dry waxed and blanket-lined, too.

        Best Waxed Rancher Jacket
        Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Rancher Jacket
        $398 AT HUCKBERRY

        • An updated style from one of the foremost brands making waxed jackets nowadays
        • Weight: 10 oz

        This new, albeit pricier, alternative to Flint and Tinder's popular Waxed Canvas Trucker Jacket proves heavier (10 oz vs 7 oz), less form-fitting and lined with quilted flannel, not flat blanket fabric. Just like its sibling style, it is made in the US, in a factory in Los Angeles.

        Treat this style like a more serious outerwear option — one you can wear on its own when the weather gets truly tough to bear. It has the same button chest pockets and a collar lined with soft corduroy — a cool touch that's left off the OG.

        Best Blanket-Lined Waxed Canvas Jacket
        Todd Snyder Blanket Lined Waxed Dylan Jacket
        Now 45% off
        $274 AT TODD SNYDER

        • Classic style updated with waterproof fabric

        • Blanket liner gets hot fast

        Todd Snyder applies this British Millerain-made (Barbour uses them, too) bronze-colored waterproof waxed cotton fabric to a familiar silhouette, the classic Trucker Jacket. Akin to a denim jacket, the Dylan Jacket has a soft moleskin collar that doesn't irritate the neck, a blanket liner for keeping your body warm and adjusters at the waist for a custom fit.

        Best Machine Washable Waxed Canvas Jacket
        L.L. Bean Double L Waxed-Cotton Upland Coat
        Courtesy
        $249 AT L.L.BEAN

        • Machine washable

        • Its versatility lessens its heft

        The Upland Coat is another classic waxed jacket, this time courtesy of L.L. Bean. But there's a big twist hidden in this one: the jacket's entirely machine washable. Weird, right? The brand worked with its supplier to forge a signature process that'd provide the durability needed to survive a wash cycle.

        Best Barely There Waxed Canvas Jacket
        Tecovas Waxed Canvas Trucker Jacket
        $165 AT TECOVAS.COM

        • Waxed but you can hardly tell

        • Lightweight, which makes it easy to layer, but hard to wear on its own
        • Weight: 13.5 oz

        Beyond boots, Tecovas makes a ton of clothing and gear — this Waxed Canvas Trucker Jacket included. You can hardly tell it's waterproof, but this jacket is indeed waxed. It's also pretty streamlined because it's unlined. It wears like your standard denim jacket, but it offers better protection. The curved pockets also make it easier to access what's inside. Plus, since their edges don't reach all the way to the hem, what you put in there won't fall out as you walk.

        Best Classic Waxed Canvas Jacket
        Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
        Courtesy
        $395 AT ORVIS

        • Classic look from a storied brand

        • A very particular style
        • Weight: 6 oz

        We'd be remiss not to mention Barbour, an icon of British luxury since 1894, in a roundup of waxed jackets. The brand definitely didn't invent the waxed jacket, but it certainly helped broaden its reach. This Ashby Jacket comes waxed, of course, with a contrasting corduroy collar, a plaid liner, and plenty of Moto references.

        Best Vintage-Inspired Waxed Jacket
        Peregrine Bexley Waxed Jacket
        $320 AT BESPOKE POST

        • Super soft at first wear

        • Collar can be a bit fussy
        • Weight: 8 oz

        Originally just a family-owned manufacturer, Peregrine — owned by the UK-based Glover family — turned its focus toward clothing, but UK-made, vintage-inspired clothing at that. This is The Bexley, military-referencing jacket cut from a Millerain-made waxed cotton fabric. It has a soft hand feel and all of the features you'd expect from something weatherproofed.

        Best Lightweight Waxed Canvas Jacket
        Line of Trade Roughneck Waxed Canvas Work Jacket
        $140 AT BESPOKE POST

        • Sherpa liner keeps you warm

        • Sherpa collar isn't the best option for wet weather

        Line of Trade opts for a less complex design for its waxed jacket, the Roughneck Waxed Canvas Work Jacket. Despite the name, though, the collar is covered in sherpa so as to comfort and warm the neck, so too is the inner body (with a similar goal) but the sleeves are unlined. The style eschews chest pockets in favor of two nearly invisible slant pockets, which can easily be accessed at waist level.

        Stio Turnbolt Waxed Canvas Jacket
        $399 AT STIO.COM

        • Hefty style you could wear to work

        • Fits a bit boxy
        • Weight: 16 oz

        Stio, a brand born (and based) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, specializes in hard-wearing outerwear. The Turnbolt Waxed Canvas Jacket is no exception. Stio worked with 158-year-old waxed canvas experts Halley Stevensons, a manufacturer in Scotland, for this design, trusting their water-resistant but breathable dry-finish fabric to keep the wearer but regulated in terms of temperature, too. There are plenty of pockets all over for things both big and small and the collar buttons all the way up, which is nice when it's raining, snowing or simply windy.

        Burrows & Hare Trinity Wax Jacket
        Courtesy
        $390 AT WOLF & BADGER

        • Wide collar is uniquely UK

        • Parka tail doesn't work with every wardrobe

        UK-based Burrows & Hare embraces the best thing about a waxed cotton jacket: its ability to brave rain, sleet, and snow. Think of this option as the ultimate raincoat: it's sleek, waxed, water-repellent, and finished with a parka tail.

        More Rugged Coats & Jackets
        jacket and dog
        Huckberry

        Explore the following guides to find more of our top jacket recommendations.

