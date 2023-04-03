Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
This Device Can Help You Grow a Better Beard
3
Don't Deride My Plastic Watch
4
A GMC Hummer EV Overlander Is Coming
5
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Lightweight Chinos for Those That Run Hot

In the warmer months, lightweight chinos provide a cooler alternative to jeans, whether by using less fabric or stretchier stuff.

By Evan Malachosky
three chinos pants
Courtesy

You might not call raw denim a warm-weather staple. So, as temperatures rise, consider lighter chinos — a cooler alternative to heavyweight jeans. Chinos, like denim, are made from cotton-twill fabric, which typically ranges in weight between 7 and 10 ounces per yard. Lighter weight summer options, meanwhile, are exactly that — lighter — and they provide a more flexible, less-insulating pant.

What Counts as a Lightweight Chino?

While there are the straight-ahead chinos some know simply as khakis, the range of this classic pant goes a bit wider than sandy tones and twills. You'll find options fit for the rising temperatures, both in hue and total weight. While most chinos range from 7 to 10 ounces, or occasionally even higher if you're buying something for work, these lightweight chinos rarely hit 10, promising a total weight of, well, way less.

You'll also find that most of these options feature an internal cooling mechanism like COOLMAX fabric or four-way stretch. If your pants give, they won't stick to sweaty legs, creating room for moisture to evaporate and a breeze to blow through. Naturally, chinos aren't all that bad in regards to breathability, but these brands make improvements nonetheless.

How to Style Lightweight Chinos

Since you’re likely wearing your lightweight chinos somewhere warm, try pairing them with something equally breezy — like a breathable cotton slub T-shirt or a camp collar shirt. This way, you won’t look off balance — i.e. too heavy on top and super flimsy on bottom.

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      Best Overall Lightweight Chinos
      Everlane The Slim Fit Performance Chino
      Courtesy
      Now 23% off
      $75 AT EVERLANE

      Generally speaking, any "performance" chino will wear better in warmer weather than a traditional iteration. Sure, polyester doesn't breathe as well as cotton or linen, but Everlane's slim-fit Performance Pant promises better moisture-wicking, a quick-drying seat and plenty of give so air moves through them more consistently. Plus, these come in nearly a dozen colors.

      Best Upgrade Lightweight Chinos
      Buck Mason Khaki Carry-On Pant
      $138 AT BUCK MASON

      These are one half of Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit, which we recently reviewed in full. All of the three colorways work on their own, but the khaki-colored version is probably the most appropriate without its matching top. They're stretchy without looking like Lululemon, comfortable in the waist (there's a hidden string tie inside) and they come in sizes 28 through 38.

      Read our full review of the Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit.

      Best Affordable Lightweight Chinos
      Uniqlo Slim Fit Chino Pants
      $59 AT UNIQLO

      Uniqlo's entry-level chinos offer comfortability without sacrificing formality. The classic Slim Fit Chino Pant features a flat front for a polished look, plus four pockets — two on the front and two (with buttons) on the back. They were designed to be lightweight, stretchy and wrinkle-resistant. Free alteration services are available for folks who need (or want) a shorter hem, too.

      Todd Snyder Straight Fit 5-Pocket Chino
      $148 AT TODD SNYDER

      Todd Snyder's standard Straight Fit 5-Pocket Chino is pretty light to begin with, and the designer sells heavier chino pants, making this the defacto lightweight chino in the catalog. It's made from a mix of cotton and synthetic; they're tailored but not too snug; and these pants stretch enough to give when you get down but not to be noticeable to those who can spot unnatural fibers.

      Untuckit Chancellor Pant
      $118 AT UNTUCKIT.COM

      Though Untuckit is best known for its dress shirts, the brand's pants aren't half bad, especially if you're looking for a lightweight, breathable option you can still wear to the office. Available in six colors, the Chancellor Pant is wrinkle resistant, with two-way stretch, a zipped side pocket and a relatively straight fit, with ankle openings that work well with both sneakers and dress shoes, reviewers say.

      Patagonia Transit Traveler Pants
      $129 AT PATAGONIA

      Fit for the office or the trail, Patagonia's Transit Traveler Pants come in a few colors we'd call khaki, but more outdoors-oriented options, too. They feature a true front button closure, side pockets aplenty and no elasticated cuffs, like other performance chinos.

      They do fit a little strange, reviewers say. They run a little big, leaving extra room in the crotch and seat, but prove a little short in the inseam, which makes them rise too high when seated or straddling a bike. They're still a good bet, though, especially if you're an active commuter.

      Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 2.0
      Courtesy
      $99 AT BONOBOS

      Bonobos' Stretch Washed Chinos offer the look of dress pants with the comfortability of breathability of lighter options. They're cut from a 92-8 cotton-elastane blend, which makes them non-iron but wrinkle-resistant. There's an embedded four-way stretch, plus a zipper pocket for safekeeping.

      Vuori Clothing Aim Pant
      $89 AT VUORI

      While most other lightweight (or performance) chinos lose the natural texture of traditional trousers, Vuori's Aim Pant does not. It's soft and woven, with a truly natural look, despite being 67 percent polyester.

      The look is a nice contrast to how they feel, which is stretchy, airy and, honestly, on, barely there. They do run slim, though, and reviewers suggest you size up if you have bigger quads or calves.

      Mott and Bow The Twill Chino
      $109 AT MOTTANDBOW.COM

      Available in six colors, Mott and Bow's medium-weight chinos are stretchy, soft (because they're garment-washed) and super comfortable to sit in, courtesy of a v-notched rear waistband, which gives when you plop down.

      Mack Weldon Maverick Tech Chino
      $128 AT MACK WELDON

      Mack Weldon made its summertime chino out of technical fabrics, meaning they perform like athletic wear, not formal attire. Not only do they have seven pockets, but they're stretchy, spill-, stain-and wrinkle-resistant.

      Madewell Athletic Slim Chino Pants
      Courtesy
      $98 AT MADEWELL

      Madewell uses a popular quick-drying technology called COOLMAX for its lightweight chino, which makes these capable of competing with more performance-focused pairs without looking like a performance pant. Aesthetically, these are about as casual as they come, but they'll help you keep cool by staying separated from your skin, stretching when you move and drying fast when you sweat.

      Lululemon Commission Slim-Fit Pant
      Courtesy
      $128 AT LULULEMON

      I'm not usually the biggest fan of Lululemon's lifestyle designs. They look too Lulu, if that makes sense. But the Commission Pant, seen here in slim-fit, is an OK alternative to the brand's super fitness-forward stuff. These will pass for a classic pair of chinos, but they perform like activewear because they're made with the brand's proprietary wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying, shape-holding material, Warpstreme.

      Charles Tyrwhitt Lightweight Pants
      Courtesy
      $89 AT CHARLES TYRWHITT

      These lightweight pants are treated with a garment softener for a velvet-like feel, but that doesn't make them any less breathable. They're plenty airy, impressively put together and polished once buttoned-up, courtesy of a French bearer that keeps the front tight and tidy. These are also slightly customizable, considering you can choose your own combination of color, fit, waist size and inseam.

      Faherty Movement 5-Pocket Pant
      Courtesy
      $168 AT FAHERTY

      Rather than featuring slanted pockets, which most chinos have, Faherty opted for a 5-pocket style — like jeans. While that does make these less formal, it doesn't make them any less versatile. Dubbed the Movement Pants, they feature four-way stretch and an organic cotton-COOLMAX-elastane construction that promises quick-drying, lasting comfort and permanent coolness (at least in temperature).

      Spoke London Cotton Lightweights
      Courtesy
      $150 AT SPOKE LONDON

      Spoke London says its Cotton Lightweights are 25 percent lighter than its traditional chinos, which makes these 5.5 ounces overall. That's as light as Bills Khakis' slightly pricier pants, but these are made from Italian cotton instead of Island Twill. Spoke's signature chinos are also made with 3 percent elastane, so they give when you stretch.

      More Pants for Men
      style deals 0709
      Madewell
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Style & Grooming Buying Guides
      The Best Eyeglass Brands for Men
      The Best Performance Dress Shirts
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      These Golf Socks Help Keep Your Head in the Game
      The Best Jeans You Can Buy: Every Budget and Style
      The Best Golf Pants for Long Days on the Links
      This Casual Shirt Is Designed to Take a Beating
      12 Spring Style Essentials Every Man Should Own
      The Best Men's Wedding Bands for Everyday Wear
      The Best Work Pants for Any Job
      The Best Men's Golf Shirts for Every Course