The Best Lightweight Chinos for Those That Run Hot

You might not call raw denim a warm-weather staple. So, as temperatures rise, consider lighter chinos — a cooler alternative to heavyweight jeans. Chinos, like denim, are made from cotton-twill fabric, which typically ranges in weight between 7 and 10 ounces per yard. Lighter weight summer options, meanwhile, are exactly that — lighter — and they provide a more flexible, less-insulating pant.

What Counts as a Lightweight Chino?

While there are the straight-ahead chinos some know simply as khakis, the range of this classic pant goes a bit wider than sandy tones and twills. You'll find options fit for the rising temperatures, both in hue and total weight. While most chinos range from 7 to 10 ounces, or occasionally even higher if you're buying something for work, these lightweight chinos rarely hit 10, promising a total weight of, well, way less.

You'll also find that most of these options feature an internal cooling mechanism like COOLMAX fabric or four-way stretch. If your pants give, they won't stick to sweaty legs, creating room for moisture to evaporate and a breeze to blow through. Naturally, chinos aren't all that bad in regards to breathability, but these brands make improvements nonetheless.

How to Style Lightweight Chinos

Since you’re likely wearing your lightweight chinos somewhere warm, try pairing them with something equally breezy — like a breathable cotton slub T-shirt or a camp collar shirt. This way, you won’t look off balance — i.e. too heavy on top and super flimsy on bottom.