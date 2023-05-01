Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 20% Off Birkenstocks, a Giftable, Discounted Robe for Mom & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a robe, a watch, and a birkenstock shoe

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Shinola The Runwell 47mm Watch
Now 25% off
$446 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Shinola virtually never has sales, so scoring one of the brand's best-selling, best-looking watches — like the Runwell you see here — at a discount is quite literally a once-in-a-decade kind of event. Check out the brand's site for much more (while you can).

READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO SHINOLA WATCHES

Naglev Combat WP Boot
Now 25% off
$223 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

These marvelous hiking boots boast a one-piece Kevlar upper, integrated speed cable laces, an ultra-grippy outsole, and 100% water-resistant uppers for all sorts of adventure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Onsen Bath Bundle
Now 25% off
$117 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Including two hand towels, two face towels and two bath towels, this smart set from Onsen is one of the brand's best-sellers for a reason. They're absorbent, quick-drying, comfortable and they'll better stave off the musty smells so many other more traditional towels succumb to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAFFLE BATH TOWELS

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Now 20% off
$112 AT MRPORTER.COM

Once a fashion faux pas preferred almost exclusively by lovers of patchouli and incense, Birkenstocks have defied the odds and become a cultural pillar of footwear — one that belongs in every wardrobe, especially with savings this deep.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS

Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Now 25% off
$82 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

One of the best bath robes you can buy right now, this 100-percent Turkish cotton number is light enough that you won't be bogged down but cozy and quick-drying enough that you might not want to take it off again once you put it on.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROBES

