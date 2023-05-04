Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: A Discounted Dyson, Handsome Outdoor Furniture on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a toaster oven, an adirondack chair, and an air purifier

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Now 33% off
$280 AT DYSON

This two-in-one futuristic-looking Dyson tower fan purifies and cools the air in your room. It oscillates, has a remote control and you can easily clean it or change the filter.

THESE ARE THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

FollowPaw AirTag Dog Collar
Now 33% off
$48 AT GO.SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Made with durable cork leather, this dog collar is a convenient, discreet way to make sure you know where your dog is at all times. Simply stash an Apple AirTag in the collar's no-slip pocket.

WE FOUND THE BEST AIRTAG ACCESSORIES FOR YOUR PET

Balmuda Toaster
Huckberry
Now 10% off
$269 AT GO.SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Unlike a traditional toaster, the Balmuda uses steam to keep your bread or other food moist while it toasts. The toaster oven is sleek and elegant, while also giving you the perfect, crispy bite.

WE TESTED THE BEST TOASTERS

AllModern Ratcliff Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair
Now 23% off
$173 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

If you're furnishing your outdoor space, you can't go wrong with a classic Adirondack chair. Plus, this one is available in a whopping 21 colors.

HERE ARE MORE PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Shinola The Runwell 47mm Watch
Now 25% off
$446 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Shinola virtually never has sales, so scoring one of the brand's best-selling, best-looking watches — like the Runwell you see here — at a discount is quite literally a once-in-a-decade kind of event. Check out the brand's site for much more (while you can).

READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO SHINOLA WATCHES

