Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Early Memorial Day Deals
2
Meet the Modern Outdoor Furniture of Your Dreams
3
2024 Porsche Cayenne Review: Can't Keep a V8 Down
4
The Best Things We Drank in May 2023
5
Modern Materials and Striking Looks Come Together

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Vuori Shorts on Sale, a Solo Stove Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of shorts, fire pit, and hiking boot

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Vuori Kore Short
Now 21% off
$54 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Vuori kind of took the world by storm recently and is now a favored brand among gym and outdoor folk. And while all of the brand's gym- and lounge-ready offerings are great, the Kore Shorts might be one of the best overall with their classic fit, versatile materials and breathable liner.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boots
$165 AT REI

These actually top our list of picks for the best hiking boots you can buy, making them a veritable steal at 25 percent off. And what do you get in exchange? A grippy outsole, superb ankle support, a waterproof and durable upper, plenty of support — the list just keeps going.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Now 38% off
$250 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

While it might be warm enough during the daytime for outdoor hangs, cool breezes and the setting sun might call for a means to stay cozy — and you can't go wrong with the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with its clever smoke-reducing design. It's like a campfire without the hassle.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIRE PITS

OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Grilling Tool Set
Now 12% off
$26 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Perfect for grilling season, this set includes a spatula, tongs and a heat-resistant rest for both of them. If you're going to be backyard grilling during the warmer months, you'll want these handy, ergonomic, sturdy grill tools.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL ACCESSORIES

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
REI
Now 25% off
$206 AT REI

Late spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss