Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Save at Topo Designs, Taylor Stitch Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
style
Todd Synder, topo. igloo

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Genesis E-325s 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill
$899 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our top pick for the best gas grill you can buy, this Weber benefits from a large cooking area, simple controls, easy cleanup and so much more. Even its close competitors pale in comparison to this all-around powerhouse gas grill. And that makes it perfect for summer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GAS GRILLS

Igloo 11 Qt Tag-a-Long Hard Sided Cooler
Now 11% off
$40 AT WALMART.COM

Perfect for backyard hangs, beach days and everything in between, this modern cooler is actually a reimagining of an old Igloo classic. What's the big difference? Well, this one has insulation all the way around, even on the lid, to keep your food and beverages ice cold all day long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Topo Designs Rover Pack Classic
Now 20% off
$79 AT TOPODESIGNS.COM

This is Topo's best-selling pack of all time — and with good reason. It boasts classic styling, plenty of durability and it is perfectly sized for day trips and short jaunts, alike. Plus, the bag comes in a whopping 20 different colorways, pretty much ensuring there's a perfect one for you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

Todd Snyder x Champion Utility Cargo Sweatpant
Now 74% off
$44 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Todd Snyder collided with Champion on this collaboration that combines the utility of cargo pants with the comfort of sweatpants. And since they're made from super-soft cotton, you're going to put them on and never want to take them off again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Naglev Combat WP Boots
Now 20% off
$238 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

These boots are both lightweight and indestructible; grippy and good-looking; they're some of the best hiking boots you can buy, bar none. If you're tired of traditional, bulky leather boots, you can't go wrong with this major upgrade.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

