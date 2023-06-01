Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Citizen Watches Are On Sale, a Casper Dog Bed for 44% Off & More

collage of a watch, a dog bed, and an office chair

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Branch Task Chair
Now 10% off
$251 AT BRANCHFURNITURE.COM

Our favorite office chair for those on a budget, the Branch Task Chair features a wide mesh back for ultimate comfort as well as adjustable lumbar support and arms. It offers the best quality ergonomics you'll find in a chair under $300.

WE TESTED THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Citizen Promaster Dive
Now 25% off
$281 AT CITIZENWATCH.COM

A watch just might be the perfect Father's Day gift, and right now you can score one from Citizen for 25% off, including this iconic, yet affordable Promaster Dive model.

HERE ARE MORE AFFORDABLE WATCHES

Cadence The Originals, Set of 6
$76 AT KEEPYOURCADENCE.COM

These viral, reusable containers might be the trendiest travel accessory of the year. Not only are they magnetic and leakproof, but they're also customizable, allowing you to store everything from toiletries to daily vitamins and more.

WE FOUND THE BEST TRAVEL ACCESSORIES UNDER $50

Casper Dog Bed
Now 44% off
$139 AT AMAZON

Get your pup a mattress-quality bed from Casper. It's our favorite dog bed for a reason, featuring easy-to-clean, chemical-free materials and a plush memory foam that promotes joint and skeletal health for your dog.

THESE ARE THE BEST DOG BEDS

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug
Now 20% off
$24 AT YETI.COM

Father's Day is just around the corner, so this Yeti discount couldn't have come at a better time. And you can also get free customization right now on the dishwasher-safe, leak-resistant mug.

HERE ARE OUR FAVORITE MUGS

