The 16 Best Travel Accessories Under $50

In shaking off your winter blues, you might be looking to get back out into the world. Whether that means a short weekend trip out to your favorite cabin in the woods or a longer weeks-long jaunt across the pond, travel (of all types) comes with its own set of difficulties, stresses and more. But you can ease many of those issues by carrying with you the right gadgets, devices and other accessories.

Better still, you don't even have to spend an arm and a leg in order to set yourself up for success. Rather, you just need to know the right place to look for inexpensive gear that still offers quality in its construction and performance. And if you're here, you're in the right place for exactly that. We've rounded up a bunch of sturdy and reliable budget-friendly travel accessories you can get for under $50. Whether you're looking for a portable battery pack, flight-friendly multi-tool, passport wallet or even immune support supplements, you'll find them all (and more) right here.