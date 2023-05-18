Today's Top Stories
The 16 Best Travel Accessories Under $50

By plane, train or automobile, travel can be stressful. Ease your stress while saving some cash with these inexpensive offerings.

By Sean Tirman
collage of an airtag, a travel charger, and rinse free hand wash
Amazon, Aesop

In shaking off your winter blues, you might be looking to get back out into the world. Whether that means a short weekend trip out to your favorite cabin in the woods or a longer weeks-long jaunt across the pond, travel (of all types) comes with its own set of difficulties, stresses and more. But you can ease many of those issues by carrying with you the right gadgets, devices and other accessories.

Better still, you don't even have to spend an arm and a leg in order to set yourself up for success. Rather, you just need to know the right place to look for inexpensive gear that still offers quality in its construction and performance. And if you're here, you're in the right place for exactly that. We've rounded up a bunch of sturdy and reliable budget-friendly travel accessories you can get for under $50. Whether you're looking for a portable battery pack, flight-friendly multi-tool, passport wallet or even immune support supplements, you'll find them all (and more) right here.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD
$29 AT AMAZON

As it turns out, you can actually score our top portable battery charger for less than $50 — much less, actually. And you'll still get 10000mAh of juice, which is enough to fill up an iPhone 14 Pro battery up more than three times in full. If you're tied to your tech, you're going to want this accessory, as outlets are often in short supply during travel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE CHARGERS

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
$20 AT UNIQLO

This bag is having a bit of a moment right now. That might be because it is stylish (and available in numerous colorways), convenient, durable and water-repellant. It might also be because it costs less than $20 brand new. Either way, this bag is an outstanding deal — but it does have stock issues, so you'll want to buy while you can.

READ MORE ABOUT UNIQLO'S CROSSBODY BAG

Leatherman Style PS Multi-Tool
$35 AT LEATHERMAN

Most bladed tools, including all knives and most multi-tools, are not TSA-compliant. By contrast, this Leatherman was designed specifically with travel in mind and is fully TSA-compliant — meaning you can bring it on a plane in your carry-on or even your pocket. And it still has eight built-in tools, as well.

READ ABOUT TRAVELING WITH EDC KNIVES & MULTI-TOOLS

Apple AirTag
$27 AT AMAZON

AirTags can help you keep track of all your small items that are easily misplaced, like your keys, phone and wallet. However, you can also use them to keep tabs on your checked suitcase, which can help you figure out where a missing bag might have gone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

Hydro Flask 32 oz Trail Series Water Bottle
$50 AT HYDRO FLASK

A water bottle is an absolute necessity no matter what kind of adventure you're on. Hydro Flask's trail series was built tough enough for hardcore hikes but also light enough that it won't weigh you down, and that makes it perfect for all sorts of travel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Nomad Kevlar Lightning Cable USB-C
$45 AT NOMADGOODS.COM

Travel can be stressful on our gear, as well as our bodies and minds. And power cables are especially fragile with all the bending, twisting, yanking, etc. This cable can handle all of that punishment in stride thanks to its Kevlar exterior and durable plugs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARGING CABLES

Peak Design Packing Cubes
$30 AT PEAKDESIGN.COM

Packing cubes can help you keep better organized and even save you some space while you're out on travel. And our favorite packing cubes, these ones from Peak Design, can be bought individually for well under $50 — or you can save by buying a bundle. Either way, these are indispensable, affordable travel accessories.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Anker
Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000, Portable Charger 5000mAh 2-in-1 with Dual USB Wall Charger, Foldable AC Plug and PowerIQ, Battery Pack for iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Galaxy, and More
$30 AT AMAZON

One of our resident tech experts pretty much won't travel anywhere without bringing along this wall adapter. In fact, they even use it at home — lending more credence to how good this bad b0y is. It boasts a trio of outputs, houses its own batter onboard (so you can charge even without an outlet handy) and takes up very little room.

READ OUR ANKER POWERCORE FUSION 5000 REVIEW

Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash
$10 AT AESOP

As we've all come to learn over the course of the pandemic, a little bit of hand sanitizer can go a long way toward staving off germs and, therefore, easing some of that stress associated with the increase in contact with others. And Aesop's is among the best you can buy, as this skincare brand knows how to make a sanitizer that's effective but not super damaging.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HAND SANITIZERS

Madewell Leather Passport Case
$32 AT MADEWELL

Especially with the mandate coming down that you need either a Real ID or passport in order to travel even domestically, you might find you need a passport wallet more often than before. This one is among the best and boasts a classic leather exterior that's tough to beat.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PASSPORT WALLETS

Matador Flatpak Waterproof Toiletry Case
Matador
$30 AT HUCKBERRY

Everyone needs a good dopp kit for all those toiletries on travel, but this one has a couple of legs up on the competition. For starters, it is pretty inexpensive. It is also spacious, waterproof and packs down flat so you can stash it easier when you need to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOPP KITS

Anker Roav Viva Car Charger
Anker
$50 AT AMAZON

So long as you have a cigarette lighter in your car, you can transform your vehicle into a smart assistant with this handy device. It can connect Amazon Alexa to your Bluetooth, CarPlay and more and will let you use voice controls to access music, listen to audiobooks, get directions and it still has power ports on the side to charge your other tech.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAR CAMPING GEAR

Bravo Sierra Antibacterial Body Wipes
$10 AT AMAZON

Do you ever think about how many other people touch the door handles, seatbacks, tray tables, benches, countertops and any other public surfaces you might come into contact with during travel? It's a lot — and a good portion of those hands probably aren't clean. Keep yourself protected from germs with these body wipes that made our list of the best travel products of last year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL PRODUCTS OF SUMMER 2022

Nomad Carbon Carabiner
Nomad
$25 AT NOMADGOODS.COM

Yes, this is a handy EDC carabiner you can attach your keys and keychain accessories to. But it also hides a Lightning cable inside of itself, meaning you can also use it to keep your tech powered up, so long as you have a USB port nearby.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KEYCHAIN CARABINERS

Hilma Immune Support
$5 AT HILMA.CO

Even if you wash your hands and wear a mask, you're still at risk of being exposed to germs in your travels. But you can stack your deck with this tried-and-tested, fan-favorite immune support supplement. Combining zinc, vitamin C, echinacea and more, these pills are kind of like body armor to protect against germs.

READ MORE ABOUT NUTRITION AND SUPPLEMENTS

LiquiSnugs Premium Travel Bottles
Now 15% off
$17 AT AMAZON

Unless you're checking a bag and are willing to make space for it all, you still can't bring liquids on airplanes in large quantities than a few ounces. These bottles will let you stash your favorite lotions, tinctures, potions and whatever else in TSA-approved quantities, even in your carry-on.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL GEAR AND ACCESSORIES

