Some folks might think watches are old hat — after all, we're all carrying supercomputers in our pockets, right? Well, we're of a different mind. That is to say, a watch is not simply a mechanism by which to gauge the time of day, but also an important style-signaling part of our wardrobe that says a bit about who we are as people. And while there's a massive hype culture surrounding high-end watches, you can still get one that's smart, reliable and (most of all) affordable, so long as you know where to look.

Currently, many of our favorite brands' wares are heavily discounted at Macy's, including ultra-tough, quartz-powered G-Shocks; automatic Seiko divers; dressy pieces from the likes of Bulova and Citizen; and so many more. Just remember to punch in code VDAY at checkout (where applicable) for an extra 10 percent off. We've picked out a few of our favorites below.