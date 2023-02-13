Today's Top Stories
Grab a Heavily Discounted Watch from Macy's Ahead of Valentine's Day

Favorites from Seiko, Citizen, G-Shock, Luminox, Tissot and more are discounted — and some get an extra 10% off.

By Will Porter
bulova special edition lunar pilot chronograph 45mm 96b251
Bulova

Some folks might think watches are old hat — after all, we're all carrying supercomputers in our pockets, right? Well, we're of a different mind. That is to say, a watch is not simply a mechanism by which to gauge the time of day, but also an important style-signaling part of our wardrobe that says a bit about who we are as people. And while there's a massive hype culture surrounding high-end watches, you can still get one that's smart, reliable and (most of all) affordable, so long as you know where to look.

Currently, many of our favorite brands' wares are heavily discounted at Macy's, including ultra-tough, quartz-powered G-Shocks; automatic Seiko divers; dressy pieces from the likes of Bulova and Citizen; and so many more. Just remember to punch in code VDAY at checkout (where applicable) for an extra 10 percent off. We've picked out a few of our favorites below.

Seiko
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Black Ion Finished Bracelet Watch 43mm
Now 23% off
Tissot
Tissot Powermatic 80 Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 41mm
Now 24% off
Seiko
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports 40mm
Now 23% off
Bulova
Bulova Special Edition Lunar Pilot Chronograph 45mm 96B251
Now 23% off
Casio
Casio Digital Vintage Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 43.1mm
Macy's
Now 33% off
$30 AT MACY'S
Seiko
Seiko Automatic Presage Black Leather Strap Watch 40.5mm
Macy's
Now 19% off
$344 AT MACY'S
