This 2022 iPad Air Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Right now, Amazon is having a sale on the latest iPad Air, the ultra-thin iPad that Apple just revamped for 2022. There are models with Wi-Fi and cellular data options, plus multiple storage levels. You can pick up the 64GB version with Wi-Fi for $500 (17 percent off) or the big 256GB model with Wi-Fi for $650 (13 percent off).

This iPad has been upgraded from the A14 Bionic chip to the in-house M1 and one of the best cameras you'll find on a mobile device. It also has Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, plus a battery that lasts all day. With all the features packed into this small machine, you can pretty much take it anywhere you take your phone.

On the product page, you can find all of your options, including five different colors, two sizes (64GB and 256GB — both $100 off the retail price), and the choice between having Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and cellular data, which is also on sale. For deals on other models, Apple's 2021 iPad Mini is $40 off, and the 2021 10.2-inch iPad is on sale at Walmart for 18 percent off.

SAVE NOW