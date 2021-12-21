Today's Top Stories
1
The John Mayer G-Shock Is a Collab We Love
2
3 Tips for Buying a Lab-Grown Diamond This Year
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
How Two Outdoorsmen Prep for Winter

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

You'll Save Big If You Act Fast on This Very Cool Electric Scooter

This Segway Ninebot kick scooter can hit 19 mph and carry you up to 28 miles on a charge.

By Will Sabel Courtney
segway es4 electric kick scooter
Segway

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

We love cars for many, many reasons, but we're also willing to admit that they're not the ideal mode of transportation for many tasks. If you're running a quick errand or two and picking up things small enough to fit in a backpack, traveling the first or last mile between your home/work and mass transit, or happen to be lucky enough to live close to your job, an e-bike or electric scooter can be a great way to get around without burning fossil fuels, taking up an entire lane or getting sweaty.

If that sounds like smart thinking to you, well, it's your lucky day — because Amazon is currently offering numerous Segway last-mile vehicles for up to 22 percent off right now, including this dynamite little Segway electric kick scooter for $160 off. To get started, as on any kick scooter, all you do is put one foot on the base board and kick off with your other; then it's all up to the electric motor and lithium-ion battery to carry you along for up to 28 miles at speeds of up to 19 mph.

An easy-folding design means it takes up minimal space in your apartment, your car's trunk, or on the train or bus. Anti-lock braking, cruise control and shock absorbers make it easy to ride; you can even pair it with your smartphone via Bluetooth to lock and unlock it remotely.

And like we said, there are several other options on offer, as well. That includes things like the Segway Ninebot S-Plus, with its self-balancing technology, and the ultralight Segway Ninebot Air T15, which can take you up to 7.5 miles at speeds of up to 12.4 mph. Whichever you choose, this is the right time to finally invest in that last-mile vehicle to get you from A to B with efficiency and a bit of fun in the meantime.

SAVE NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
ES4 Electric Kick Scooter
Segway
SHOP AT AMAZON

$800 $640 (20% OFF)

Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter
Segway
SHOP AT AMAZON

$900 $700 (22% OFF)

Ninebot Air T15 Electric Kick Scooter
Segway
Now 16% off
$650 AT AMAZON

$770 $650 (15% OFF)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
GoPro's HERO10 Black Is $71 Off For the First Time
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Still Shop
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Upgrade Your Dog's Winter Fit with This Jacket
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Amazon’s Best Holiday Deals on Coleman Gear
Madewell's Sale Section Has Everything
There's a Sale on One of the Best Grilling Tools
Save 75% at Williams Sonoma's Huge Holiday Sale
Save up to 15% During This Saatva Mattress Sale
Embark Doggy DNA and Health Tests Are on Sale