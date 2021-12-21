Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

We love cars for many, many reasons, but we're also willing to admit that they're not the ideal mode of transportation for many tasks. If you're running a quick errand or two and picking up things small enough to fit in a backpack, traveling the first or last mile between your home/work and mass transit, or happen to be lucky enough to live close to your job, an e-bike or electric scooter can be a great way to get around without burning fossil fuels, taking up an entire lane or getting sweaty.

If that sounds like smart thinking to you, well, it's your lucky day — because Amazon is currently offering numerous Segway last-mile vehicles for up to 22 percent off right now, including this dynamite little Segway electric kick scooter for $160 off. To get started, as on any kick scooter, all you do is put one foot on the base board and kick off with your other; then it's all up to the electric motor and lithium-ion battery to carry you along for up to 28 miles at speeds of up to 19 mph.

An easy-folding design means it takes up minimal space in your apartment, your car's trunk, or on the train or bus. Anti-lock braking, cruise control and shock absorbers make it easy to ride; you can even pair it with your smartphone via Bluetooth to lock and unlock it remotely.

And like we said, there are several other options on offer, as well. That includes things like the Segway Ninebot S-Plus, with its self-balancing technology, and the ultralight Segway Ninebot Air T15, which can take you up to 7.5 miles at speeds of up to 12.4 mph. Whichever you choose, this is the right time to finally invest in that last-mile vehicle to get you from A to B with efficiency and a bit of fun in the meantime.

