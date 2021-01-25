Today's Top Stories
Apple's AirPods Pro Are Almost as Cheaper as Ever Right Now

Amazon and Walmart are selling Apple's AirPods Pro for $200 right now. It's the best deal on new AirPods Pro since Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

By Tucker Bowe
airpods pro first look gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

Amazon is selling Apple's AirPods Pro for $200 right now, which is $49 off their normal $249 price tag. It's the best deal on new AirPods Pro that we've seen since they were going for $194 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday at the end of 2020. Walmart is matching it, too.

Released in October 2019, the AirPods Pro are Apple's first wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation and transparency modes. They're also sweat- and water-resistance (IPX4), unlike regular AirPods, so they're safe to run and workout with.

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
apple amazon
$200.00
SHOP NOW

Buy from Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
Apple walmart.com
$200.00
SHOP NOW

Buy from Walmart.

