Prep Your Kitchen for the Holiday Season With These Cookware Deals

While this may not be the year you host a huge dinner party, you can still class up your kitchen with the best pieces out there.

stovetop grill
Sur La Table

For some of us, the holiday season brings stressful days in the kitchen, scrambling to find that last garnish for the potatoes while checking the turkey every 15 minutes wondering if it's ready to carve. For others, the hustle and bustle of the kitchen provides a calming effect, a respite from the small talk of the dining room. Whichever category you fall in, the goal is to bring an excellent dish to the table. For that, you need to have some quality cookware, whether it is a new set of pots and pans, one of the best Dutch ovens money can buy, or the essential tool that got lost in a drawer somewhere after last year's party.

Shopping cookware sales can be daunting, especially if you're not sure what you need. To make the decision process easier, we on took the task of sifting through the best to bring you the deals you need to see.

Staub Pure Grill, 10.5-Inch
Sur La Table
surlatable.com
$100.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $229, Save 56%

If the weather is too bad to fire up the grill, just fire up the stove. 

All-Clad Nonstick Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
Sur La Table
surlatable.com
$150.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $300, Save 50%

A roasting pan promotes even cooking while saving every last drop of your gravy, baste, or glaze. 

BK Dutch Oven 5.5 qt.
Sur La Table
surlatable.com
$100.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $208, Save 52%

The truth is, no kitchen is complete without a Dutch oven. 

Cristel Castel’Pro Stockpots with Stainless Steel Lid
Sur La Table
surlatable.com
$232.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $348, Save 33%

These lightweight, pro-friendly stockpots are French made and ready for whatever you can throw at (in) them. 

Food52 x Staub Essential French Oven 3.75 qt.
Food52
Staub food52.com
$199.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $319, Save 38%

This collaboration between Food52 and Staub adds quality and a touch of beauty to any kitchen. 

Wusthof Classic 2 Piece Carving Set
Wayfair
Wusthof wayfair.com
$136.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $299, Save 55%

Keep a quality knife in the kitchen and make Anthony Bourdain proud — callouses not included.

