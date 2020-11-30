Step Up Your Coffee Game With Oxo's Cyber Monday Deals
Oxo is kicking off the holiday shopping season with 20% off its highly-touted coffee gear.
Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
Since we're all going to be spending a lot more time at home this winter, it seems like now might be the best time to invest in a more sophisticated coffee setup. Lucky for us, Oxo has marked down some of its excellent coffee and tea gear by 20 percent throughout November.
If you're looking to replace a Keurig or just love the simplicity of drip coffee, you need to check out its 8-cup Coffee Maker, which is touted by the Specialty Coffee Association as one of their certified home brewers — meaning it has been put through the wringer and is guaranteed to deliver a perfect brew. If you prefer to do things yourself, pick up an adjustable temperature pour-over kettle and French press.
Once you've got your coffee setup locked in, check out Oxo's sale on bakeware and add another quarantine-approved skill to your repertoire.
MSRP $225, Save 20%
Baristas grind their coffee just before brewing, and so should you.
MSRP $100, Save 20%
Dial in the perfect temperature for the perfect cup of coffee.
MSRP $100, Save 20%
If you're not ready to break the bank on the Burr Grinder with a scale, this one is an excellent starter choice.
MSRP $16, Save 20%
Making a precise, balanced cup of coffee has never been easier.
MSRP $200, Save 20%
When one cup in the morning just isn't enough.
MSRP $30, Save 20%
Keeping some cold brew ready in the fridge is never a bad idea. This maker keeps brewing simple and affordable.
The best coffee maker is the one that fits your kitchen, budget and style, but never compromises on excellent coffee.