Nike Has a Bunch of Really Great Running Shoes on Huge Markdown

If you've found yourself bolstering your running schedule throughout the pandemic and are looking to continue long into 2021, I recommend doing it with a fresh pair of shoes. Not only is it important to get new shoes to keep your feet and muscles happy, new shoes just make you feel good, which is sometimes the most important thing.

Nike is the undisputed champion of, well, any type of sneaker, so heading to its website seems like an ideal place to start looking for a new running shoe. We rounded up four of our favorites that are on sale now.

