Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Nike Has a Bunch of Really Great Running Shoes on Huge Markdown
Nike is dropping prices on some of its top running shoes.
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
If you've found yourself bolstering your running schedule throughout the pandemic and are looking to continue long into 2021, I recommend doing it with a fresh pair of shoes. Not only is it important to get new shoes to keep your feet and muscles happy, new shoes just make you feel good, which is sometimes the most important thing.
Nike is the undisputed champion of, well, any type of sneaker, so heading to its website seems like an ideal place to start looking for a new running shoe. We rounded up four of our favorites that are on sale now.
$200 $171 (15% off)
Nike is revolutionizing running and running shoe tech with its NEXT% series — these are the ultimate runners for daily training.
$160 $98 (39% off)
Flyknit is Nike's proprietary upper that gives its shoes a sock-like feel for serious comfort.
$90 $41 (54% off)
Made with the everyday runner in mind, this shoe excels at daily jogs or walks around the neighborhood.
$120 $82 (31% off)
The Pegasus is a quintessential Nike running shoe that now features its exceptional Air Zoom tech.