Nike Has a Bunch of Really Great Running Shoes on Huge Markdown

Nike is dropping prices on some of its top running shoes.

nike running shoes
Nike

If you've found yourself bolstering your running schedule throughout the pandemic and are looking to continue long into 2021, I recommend doing it with a fresh pair of shoes. Not only is it important to get new shoes to keep your feet and muscles happy, new shoes just make you feel good, which is sometimes the most important thing.

Nike is the undisputed champion of, well, any type of sneaker, so heading to its website seems like an ideal place to start looking for a new running shoe. We rounded up four of our favorites that are on sale now.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Nike
nike
$200 $171 (15% off)

Nike is revolutionizing running and running shoe tech with its NEXT% series — these are the ultimate runners for daily training.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike
nike
$160 $98 (39% off)

Flyknit is Nike's proprietary upper that gives its shoes a sock-like feel for serious comfort.  

Nike Renew Run
Nike
nike
$90 $41 (54% off)

Made with the everyday runner in mind, this shoe excels at daily jogs or walks around the neighborhood. 

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike
nike
$120 $82 (31% off)

The Pegasus is a quintessential Nike running shoe that now features its exceptional Air Zoom tech. 

