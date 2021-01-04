Upgrade Your WFH Setup for 2021 With These Deals
No matter how bad you want it to be, your bed is not the optimal home workstation.
Many of us have been working from home for quite some time now, and I know it sounds like we keep repeating ourselves, but you really should get used to it. Even if things change over the next year or so, many businesses are still considering hybrid WFH/office schedules, assuring that many hours will be spent in the abode. When it comes to your home office, you may have nailed down the essentials this year — a good desk and office chair to work with, perhaps, but your home workspace is much more than just two pieces. It is time to consider a new bookshelf or lamp as part of your work setup, as these things can make your space more comfortable, organized, and provide a better background for your daily Zoom meetings.
There are a ton of great sales on home office goods out there right now, so we dug around and found a few of our favorite options to get you started, whether you're going with a mid-century modern set up or just like to keep things comfortable and minimal.
$349 $289 (17% off)
Built-in Italy, this chair features seven points of adjustment, making this a chair to fit anyone. This is our pick for the best desk chair under $300.
$170 $140 (18% off)
This simple writing desk looks great, is easy to put together, has open storage, and won't break the bank.
$545 $463 (15% off)
15% off may not seem like much, but for a chair that’s never on sale and is a good value even at retail price, it’s a worthy discount. And if it’s worth anything at all, they're the same chairs we use at GPHQ — and we really, really miss them.
$181 $139 (23% off)
A good lamp is essential for Zoom calls — not only does it keep your face lit, but it also doubles as good background fodder.
$822 $610 (26% off)
If you're sticking with the mid-century modern design, this bookcase is a versatile, and extremely fun, piece to add to your home office.
$420 $260 (38% off)
Worthy of a 1960s Madison Avenue conference room, this chair screams mid-century but still has all of the bells and whistles you need to be comfortable.
$20 $12 (40% off)
Nothing is more frustrating than searching everywhere for a pair of scissors. Trust us when we say it is worth keeping them in their own stand right within arms reach.
$395 $316 (20% off)
If a floor lamp takes up too much space or is a little over the top for your setup, this task lamp has a small footprint and looks good on any desk.