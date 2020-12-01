The Perfect Lamps for WFH and 5 More Home and Design Releases

gantri.com

Gantri, a San Francisco-based design brand, makes lights. As simple as that sounds, nothing that Gantri does is so simple. All of its lamps are 3-D-printed from plant polymers, and it partners with designers from around the world to create some of the coolest lamps you'll ever see. Gantri's latest endeavor is the Palm collection, a trio of table ($198), wall ($98) and floor ($348) lamps designed to complement your work-from-home setup. But aren't all lamps capable of being used as a work lamp? Essentially, yes, but the Palm lamps hope to create a more serene environment while you work. That means a space-saving design, smooth, rounded edges and a build that better diffuses light across your work surface to reduce eye strain. So when you think of the Palm collection, imagine the breezy palm trees of a beach vacation, and let those good vibes take over even when you're just trying to get some work done.