Eat Well in 2021 with Deals on These Meal Kits
A meal kit is a great way to save time in the kitchen while maintaining a balanced diet. And to start the new year there are savings to be had for signing up.
It is a new year, and while things don't literally start fresh just because we hit January, this time functions as a good place to take stock and decide what goals to set for the coming months. For me, the new year seems to always start off with an assessment of my diet and how much money I'm spending on food. My conclusion? I could probably eat a little better (understatement of the decade).
For a lot of us, myself very much included, 2020 was rife with take-out menus, Postmates receipts, and empty pizza boxes. If you're still not interested in cooking or going on big grocery runs but want to eat a bit more of a balanced diet, a meal kit might be the best option for you.
Early in 2020, we covered the best meal kit services for whatever budget and preparation style you're looking for. Luckily, you can snag many of those kits at a discount right now. We did the dirty work and hunted down some of the better deals around so you don't have to. Bon appétit!
Deal: Save $90 on your first four deliveries, plus free shipping.
Centered around flexibility for its subscribers, Hello Fresh makes it easy to cancel, change meals, and delay delivery to accommodate your lifestyle. Each box comes with step-by-step recipe cards, which include nutritional facts.
Green Chef is a USDA-certified organic company with meals like roasted sausages and sauerkraut, streak frites and buttermilk-brined chicken. When selecting a plan, you can choose from keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian and carnivore menus.
Deal: $20 off your first week.
Vegans and vegetarians can turn to Purple Carrot for a meal kit delivery service that caters to plant-based diets. The company has meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even ready-to-eat snack options. Subscribers in the past have gotten meals like kimchi tofu stew and black bean avocado melt kits sent their way.
Deal: 15% off your first order.
Veestro caters to vegans and those with plant-based diets. They arrive at your door fully cooked — ready to be heated up in the microwave, in the oven or on the stove. Users can order meals a la carte, where they have the option for a variety of dietary preferences such as kosher, gluten-free, or high-protein.
Deal: Free Keto Bundle in your first order, which is up to 10 pounds of meat.
Take the guesswork out of adding protein to your meals and shop Butcher Box's wide variety of meats. The brand guarantees high-quality cuts and offers 100% grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, heritage-breed pork and wild-caught seafood.
Deal: Get your first 6 meals for only $36.
Gobble is the meal kit service for those who can’t find their way around the kitchen but don’t want to get something pre-made. Because the company does most of the prep work for you, meals only take around 15 minutes to complete.
Deal:50% off your first two weeks of meals.
Picky eaters won’t seem so picky with a Yumble meal in front of them. With dishes like baked taco pockets and chicken marinara, you might find yourself picking off your kid’s plate. Plus, Yumble works with nutritionists to create healthy meals that’ll keep your kids coming back for more.
Deal: $15 off your first order plus a sale on most subscriptions.
Goldbelly offers delivery and meal subscriptions from some of the finest restaurants around the country. If you're looking to fend for yourself most of the time but want to throw in a stellar cheat meal, this is the option for you. You can get anything from lobster rolls from Maine to brisket straight out of a Texas smoker. Treat yourself on cheat day.