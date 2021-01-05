Eat Well in 2021 with Deals on These Meal Kits

It is a new year, and while things don't literally start fresh just because we hit January, this time functions as a good place to take stock and decide what goals to set for the coming months. For me, the new year seems to always start off with an assessment of my diet and how much money I'm spending on food. My conclusion? I could probably eat a little better (understatement of the decade).

For a lot of us, myself very much included, 2020 was rife with take-out menus, Postmates receipts, and empty pizza boxes. If you're still not interested in cooking or going on big grocery runs but want to eat a bit more of a balanced diet, a meal kit might be the best option for you.

Early in 2020, we covered the best meal kit services for whatever budget and preparation style you're looking for. Luckily, you can snag many of those kits at a discount right now. We did the dirty work and hunted down some of the better deals around so you don't have to. Bon appétit!