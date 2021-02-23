Today's Top Stories
Get a Head Start on Your Spring Fits With This Vans Sale

It is hard to beat a fresh pair of Vans on a sunny spring day.

vans shoes
Vans

Nothing says sunshine quite like a pair of Vans. Born in Orange County, Vans has been at the center of the cultural zeitgeist since the 1960s, outfitting skaters, surfers and just about everyone else with shoes that ooze California cool. In the past decade or so, Vans has not only kept the classics coming but has added a ton of new shoes to its repertoire, including the weatherproof MTE line and adventure-ready UltraRange. Since spring is on the way, we dove into the sale section at Vans.com to see what we could find a deal on.

There are a ton of options available at a discount right now, so we picked out some of our favorites that we'll be putting on once the sun decides to show itself again.

UltraRange EXO SE
Vans
vans.com
$90 $60 (33% off)

These are ready for whatever, and look good to boot. 

Leather Lowland CC
Vans
vans.com
$85 $50 (41% off)

White leather sneakers, Vans style. 

Suede Vans Sport
Vans
Vans vans.com
$60 $30 (50% off)

Old school cool that looks good with everything.  

Slip-On
Vans
Vans vans.com
$50 $40 (20% off)

They still make slip-ons for a reason. 

Rubber Dip Sk8-Hi 138 SF
Vans
vans.com
$80 $60 (25% off)

A rubber dip adds a bit of protection you want on rainy spring days.  

Reflective AVE Pro
Vans
Vans vans.com
$100 $70 (30% off)

Ah, ok so you skate skate — get these AVEs made for pro Kyle Walker. 

Suede ComfyCush Authentic
Vans
vans.com
$70 $60 (14% off)

A classic with a little extra comfort. 

