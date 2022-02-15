Save Up to 30% at This Can't-Miss REI Sale

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Winter is coming to an end and, for many, that means it's time to start getting back outside for activities like hiking, camping, climbing and more. If you're keen on that and have found yourself on the hunt for the best outdoor gear, you'll want to turn your gaze to one of our favorite outdoor shops, REI. In classic fashion, the outdoor retail giant has dropped a bunch of outstanding discounts during its first big sale of the year, which is running right now (until stocks run out). Additionally, if you join the co-op, you can score a $20 bonus card — potentially scoring you even more gear.

You can shop deals in a handful of REI's best brands and biggest categories, including up to 25 percent off Fjallraven (we're big fans of the Expedition Down Hoodie), 25 percent off Vuori, 25 percent off Cotopaxi and 30 percent off REI Co-op. There are even broader deals including 25 percent off men's apparel and women's apparel. What this all means to you is that, if you're looking to refresh your outdoor wardrobe ahead of warmer weather, this is the time to do it. Check out some of our favorite items from these brands (and more) offered during this sale below.

