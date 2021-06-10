Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Awesome Filson Bags Are All on Sale

Mr Porter has a big selection of Filson bags on sale, including some limited edition briefcases you'll have a hard time finding.

filson briefcase
Mr Porter

We've been touting Mr Porter a lot lately — the retailer just keeps dropping prices on some of our favorite types of gear. Today we unearthed an epic sale on some Filson goods, including some of the best-looking limited-edition bags we've seen in a while. Now is your chance to pick up a briefcase for the return to the office or a dry duffle bag or rolling carry-on bag perfect for your upcoming adventures.

Some of the prices are knocked down by 50 percent, so you'll probably want to shop fast, knowing what we know about these deals at Mr Porter — wait too long and they'll be gone.

Original Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Briefcase
Mr Porter
Filson mrporter.com
$395 $198 (50% off)

Dry Shell Duffle Bag
Mr Porter
Filson mrporter.com
$200 $140 (30% off)

Original Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Briefcase
Mr Porter
Filson mrporter.com
$395 $198 (50% off)

Dryden Leather-Trimmed Camouflage-Print Nylon Briefcase
Mr Porter
Filson mrporter.com
$195 $98 (50% off)

Dryden CORDURA Carry-On Suitcase
Mr Porter
Filson mrporter.com
$295 $148 (50% off)

