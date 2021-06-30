Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Here's How to Get up to 45% off a Bunch of Red Wing Boots

These Red Wings are all on sale right now. The catch is that they're all factory seconds.

By Will Porter
red wing
Red Wing

Few things in life are as guaranteed as the quality of Red Wing shoes and boots. The Minnesota-based brand has been making its shoes here in the USA for over 100 years, plenty long enough for their hard-wearing footwear has become a staple in both the workwear and style worlds. The only problem is, they tend to be a little expensive for most of us. The good news, however, is that right now you can get a super rare deal on a huge selection of boots and shoes at Sierra.com — but there's a catch.

You can get up to 45 percent off, but the pair you're getting are factory seconds. They are still up to the standards of Red Wing construction, but they may have missed the mark due to an inconsistency in the color or shape of the leather. Even with the factory seconds designation, they are still an excellent pair of shoes — in many cases you probably won't even know why they're a second anyway. Head over to Sierra now while there are still a ton of sizes. Plus, if you use code SHIP89 you'll get free shipping on any order over $89.

Red Wing Classic 6-Inch Moc-Toe Work Boots
Sierra
SHOP AT SIERRA

$260 $180 (30% OFF)

These fully Goodyear-welted boots are a Red Wing icon that will last a lifetime. 

Red Wing 6-Inch Iron Ranger Cap-Toe Boots
Sierra
SHOP AT SIERRA

$310 $220 (29% OFF)

These icons of workwear are as good on the job site as they are on the street. 

Red Wing Postman Oxford Shoes
Sierra
SHOP AT SIERRA.COM

$200 $120 (40% OFF)

It is ok to steal the mailman's swag. 

