Here's How to Get up to 45% off a Bunch of Red Wing Boots

Few things in life are as guaranteed as the quality of Red Wing shoes and boots. The Minnesota-based brand has been making its shoes here in the USA for over 100 years, plenty long enough for their hard-wearing footwear has become a staple in both the workwear and style worlds. The only problem is, they tend to be a little expensive for most of us. The good news, however, is that right now you can get a super rare deal on a huge selection of boots and shoes at Sierra.com — but there's a catch.

You can get up to 45 percent off, but the pair you're getting are factory seconds. They are still up to the standards of Red Wing construction, but they may have missed the mark due to an inconsistency in the color or shape of the leather. Even with the factory seconds designation, they are still an excellent pair of shoes — in many cases you probably won't even know why they're a second anyway. Head over to Sierra now while there are still a ton of sizes. Plus, if you use code SHIP89 you'll get free shipping on any order over $89.

