Here Are Some of the Best Running Shoes on Sale

Whether you want an ultra-fast shoe with a carbon plate or a trainer for everyday miles, you can find it at a great price.

By Will Porter
hoka one one carbon x
Hoka One One

These days there are so many different kinds of running shoes it is hard to keep track. Between new releases, updated models each year and new brands coming into the fold, it can be a dizzying process to determine what is the right shoe for you. While that has created the ability for everyone to get the perfect running shoe for them, it's also come with higher prices. You can take heart, though, because there are always plenty of running shoes on sale.

We constantly find deals on a bunch of top-tier running sneakers, so whether you're looking for your next race kit or just need something to get you through training, you can find it on sale here.

Sitewide Sales

Adidas: Over 50 running shoes on sale.

Backcountry: Up to 45% off road and trail shoes from Nike, Hoka and more.

Fleet Feet: Deals on Mizuno, Asics and more.

Nike: 20% off the Let's Do This collection with code LETS20 and general running shoe deals.

REI: Up to 40% off Merrell, Brooks, Saucony and more.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
SAVE NOW

$160 $106 (34% OFF)

Hoka One One Carbon X
Hoka One One
SHOP AT HOKA ONE ONE

$180 $145 (19% OFF)

Nike React Miler 2
Nike
SAVE NOW

$130 $76 (42% OFF W/ CODE LETS20)

Hoka One One Mach 3
REI
SAVE NOW

$140 $110 (21% OFF)

Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$130 $91 (30% OFF)

Brooks Levitate 3
REI
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Saucony Ride 13
REI
Saucony
$100 AT REI.COM

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

Reebok Floatride Run Fast 3
Reebok
Reebok
$100 AT REEBOK.COM

$140 $100 (29% OFF)

Adidas Terrex Two Ultra Primeblue Trail Running Shoe
REI
SAVE NOW

$140 $105 (25% OFF)

