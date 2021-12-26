Huckberry's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Is the Perfect Salute to 2021

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

The holiday shopping season, at least as far as gifting is concerned, is officially over. However, there's still some time before we flip the calendar over to 2022 and that means there are a few proverbial gems still to be mined from the cavern that is the internet in the form of end-of-year clearance sales. While you could theoretically go in blind and hit up some of your favorite sites in the hopes that you might find something worthwhile, we're of the mind that a little peek behind the curtain can be pretty helpful.

In this case, we'd like to illuminate some huge savings at one of our favorite online retailers, Huckberry. Yes — this purveyor of apparel, home goods, everyday carry gear and myriad other categories is offering big discounts during the 2021 EOY Clearance Sale. Whether you're trying to make it up to someone for forgetting to get them a gift or you've got some holiday cash (either as a gift or leftover from your own shopping), this is the perfect opportunity to make the most of it and get some superb gear in return. Below, we've collected some of our favorites, some of which are up to 40 percent off. The sale starts December 26 and goes through January 1 — so don't sleep on it if you want to take advantage of the savings.

