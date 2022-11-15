Don't Wait for Black Friday — Shop Tons of Early Deals at Target

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

With yet another 2022 Prime Day behind us (it passed us by in early October), other major retailers are stepping up with their own competing deals, like Target. Right now, Target is running a pretty huge sale chock full of early Black Friday savings, including Apple products, mattresses, home appliances and more. Right now, you can score up to 50 percent off TVs and soundbars, 40 percent off vacuums and floorcare, 40 percent off bedding and the list goes on. So if you were waiting to do your shopping until Black Friday officially hits, it's worth scanning these deals to see what you can get now and maybe save yourself the stress.

There are a lot of categories to look through, so we picked out the highlights of the major sale below. But shop while you can because you're not likely to see these Black Friday-worthy deals again until, well, Black Friday.

