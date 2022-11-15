Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
3
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
4
The Jackets You See in 'Yellowstone,' Explained
5
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Don't Wait for Black Friday — Shop Tons of Early Deals at Target

From tech to kitchen appliances to patio furniture and more, you can shop these big discounts right now.

By Sean Tirman
costway convertible sectional sofa
Target

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

With yet another 2022 Prime Day behind us (it passed us by in early October), other major retailers are stepping up with their own competing deals, like Target. Right now, Target is running a pretty huge sale chock full of early Black Friday savings, including Apple products, mattresses, home appliances and more. Right now, you can score up to 50 percent off TVs and soundbars, 40 percent off vacuums and floorcare, 40 percent off bedding and the list goes on. So if you were waiting to do your shopping until Black Friday officially hits, it's worth scanning these deals to see what you can get now and maybe save yourself the stress.

There are a lot of categories to look through, so we picked out the highlights of the major sale below. But shop while you can because you're not likely to see these Black Friday-worthy deals again until, well, Black Friday.

SAVE NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Beats
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
SAVE NOW

$350 $150 (57% OFF)

Wondershop
Wondershop 7.5ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Full Virginia Pine Clear Lights
SAVE NOW

$325 $190 (42% OFF)

Fitbit
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Roku
Roku Streaming Stick+
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

Ninja
Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5qt Multicooker
SAVE NOW

$170 $100 (41% OFF)

Costway
Costway Convertible Sectional Sofa
SAVE NOW

$860 $495 (42% OFF)

Ring
Ring Video Doorbell 3
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

PowerXL
PowerXL 8qt Vortex Pro Air Fryer
SAVE NOW

$130 $80 (38% OFF)

Apple
Apple AirPods Pro
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

Bissell
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner
SAVE NOW

$134 $120 (11% OFF)

Cuisinart
Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven
SAVE NOW

$230 $150 (35% OFF)

Costway
55''x28'' Electric Standing Desk
SAVE NOW

$570 $268 (53% OFF)

Samsung
Samsung 65" Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series
SAVE NOW

$650 $450 (31% OFF)

Costway
Costway 5PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
SAVE NOW

$870 $536 (38% OFF)

Ninja
Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-iQ
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Tineco
Tineco PWRHero 11S Cordless Stick Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Early Black Friday Home & Furniture Deals
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
Save on the UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker
Score 70% Off Motorcycle Gear before Black Friday
11 Christmas Trees That Are on Sale Right Now
Prep for Winter Runs with This Black Friday Sale
Western Rise Is Offering a Rare 30% off Sale
Save $700 on an Upgraded Mirror Home Gym
Get 20% Off Outer's Gorgeous Patio Furniture