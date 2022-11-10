Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
3 Vacheron Novelties You Will Not Want to Miss
3
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
4
Toyota's New Small Pickup Truck: What We Know
5
Three Winter Layers to Wear Every Single Day

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Huge on Old- and New-Model Apple Tech Ahead of Black Friday

From the newest AirPods Pro to older Apple Watches — they all still hold up, but now you can score them at a discount.

By Sean Tirman
apple
Apple

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

As we've all come to understand, Apple is a tech company that's known for innovation. The brand's releases have been one of the more reliable markers of the evolution of technology over the last few decades. But those new releases also come with an added bonus: they usually make Apple's outgoing products a lot more approachable and affordable. And many of them still hold up, even against the brand-spanking-new ones.

That process, in the wake of a bunch of October release announcements, is actually happening right now. You see, the tech giant just announced new models of iPad and Apple TV, which means some older ones are now discounted to make room. That's also true for some other recently-announced models of MacBook, Apple Watch, and (perhaps most obviously) the iPhone. Here's the real kicker: a lot of the older models have tech that's comparable to the new ones (and, in some cases, barely different at all), which means you can save without sacrificing much of anything.

But here's where things get really good: a bunch of the newest gear (including the new AirPods Pro 2) is also already going on sale ahead of Black Friday. That means, right now, you can score both older- and newer-model Apple tech at a great price point. Just make sure not to sleep on these deals, as this stuff rarely goes on sale as it is and certainly won't stay in stock at these prices.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Apple
Apple AirPods Pro 2
SAVE NOW

$249 $234 (6% OFF)

Apple
2022 Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB (5th Generation)
SAVE NOW

$599 $520 (13% OFF)

Apple
2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB)
SAVE NOW

$199 $114 (43% OFF)

Apple
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm
SAVE NOW

$529 $479 (9% OFF)

Apple
Apple AirPods Max
SAVE NOW

$549 $450 (18% OFF)

Apple
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch
SAVE NOW

$2,499 $2,099 (16% OFF)

Apple
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB Unlocked (Renewed)
SAVE NOW

$1,130 $950 (15% OFF)

Apple
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi, 64GB
SAVE NOW

$329 $299 (9% OFF)

Apple
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop 13-inch M1 Chip
SAVE NOW

$1,198 $1,098 (8% OFF)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Home Depot's Black Friday Sale Is Here
Get Up to 60% Off at Bonobos
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Internet's Favorite Pan Is on Sale
The Thermapen One Thermometer Is 30% Off
Get Your Go-To Sweatshirt for Cold Weather On Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Cyber Week Outdoor Deals You Can Shop Now
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales
Save Up to 30% Today Only at a Bunch of Top Brands