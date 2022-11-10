Save Huge on Old- and New-Model Apple Tech Ahead of Black Friday

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

As we've all come to understand, Apple is a tech company that's known for innovation. The brand's releases have been one of the more reliable markers of the evolution of technology over the last few decades. But those new releases also come with an added bonus: they usually make Apple's outgoing products a lot more approachable and affordable. And many of them still hold up, even against the brand-spanking-new ones.

That process, in the wake of a bunch of October release announcements, is actually happening right now. You see, the tech giant just announced new models of iPad and Apple TV, which means some older ones are now discounted to make room. That's also true for some other recently-announced models of MacBook, Apple Watch, and (perhaps most obviously) the iPhone. Here's the real kicker: a lot of the older models have tech that's comparable to the new ones (and, in some cases, barely different at all), which means you can save without sacrificing much of anything.

But here's where things get really good: a bunch of the newest gear (including the new AirPods Pro 2) is also already going on sale ahead of Black Friday. That means, right now, you can score both older- and newer-model Apple tech at a great price point. Just make sure not to sleep on these deals, as this stuff rarely goes on sale as it is and certainly won't stay in stock at these prices.