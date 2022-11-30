Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Give the Gift of a Caffeine Kick with These Discounted Coffee Makers

From espresso to French press, these devices will help you and the ones you love craft the perfect bean juice brew.

By Sean Tirman
technivorm moccamaster coffee maker
Technivorm

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Whether you like having a daily ritual, you're drawn to the warmth of your favorite coffee mug or you need a hit of caffeine to function in the morning, coffee is a pretty big part of most of our days. And while there are a lot of ways to get it, one of the most cost-effective is by making it yourself. Of course, to do that the right way, you'll need a proper device of some kind — be that a classic pour-over, a French press, an espresso machine or just a regular old coffee maker.

If you or someone you love is in desperate need of that morning cup o' joe, right now is actually a really great time to pick up a coffee maker — both because it's the appropriate time of year for gifting and because a bunch of the best are on sale right now. Including big-name brands like Technivorm, OXO and even Chemex, these are the best coffee makers on sale right now (many of which already made waves on our guide).

OXO
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Technivorm
Moccamaster by Technivorm KBGV Select Coffee Maker
SAVE NOW

$360 $285 (21% OFF)

Breville
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine
SAVE NOW

$750 $600 (20% OFF)

Chemex
Chemex Pour-Over Coffeemaker Classic Series 3-Cup
SAVE NOW

$42 $40 (5% OFF)

Café
Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker 10-Cup
SAVE NOW

$349 $229 (34% OFF)

Coffee Gator
Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker
SAVE NOW

$55 $33 (40% OFF)

Ninja
Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System Tea & Coffee Maker
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Keurig
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker
SAVE NOW

$190 $120 (37% OFF)

Braun
Braun MultiServe Coffee Machine
SAVE NOW

$200 $115 (43% OFF)

Coleman
Coleman QuikPot Propane Coffee Maker
SAVE NOW

$150 $114 (24% OFF)

