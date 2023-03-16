Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Filson Warehouse Deals, Ridge Wallets on Sale & More

By Gear Patrol
tech roundup
courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Filson Unlined Denim Short Cruiser Jacket
$395 AT FILSON

It's difficult to find a piece of apparel at Filson's massive Warehouse Sale that's both 50% off and available in its full size range. That's why we'd recommend snagging this hardy denim work jacket while you can.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 10-Ounce
Now 33% off
$100 AT WOOT.COM

This app-controlled smart mug keeps your hot beverage at the perfect temperature for up to 80 minutes. It's a steep price for a mug we'll admit, but it also means no more wasted coffee.

READ OUR HONEST REVIEW OF THE EMBER SMART MUG

Onsen Waffle Bath Robe
Now 20% off
$156 AT ONSENTOWEL.COM

Made with 100% Supima cotton and OEKO-TEX certified, this hooded waffle weave robe is breathable, absorbent and as cozy as it gets.

HERE ARE THE BEST ROBES FOR MEN

Ridge Wallet
Now 20% off
$76 AT RIDGE.COM

Made with aerospace-grade aluminum, this minimalist RFID wallet can hold up to 12 cards and comes with a money clip or cash strap. It's scratch-resistant, and our tester said it showed very little signs of wear even after 5 years of use.

THESE ARE THE BEST WALLETS YOU CAN BUY

Western Rise AT Pant
Now 29% off
$98 AT WESTERNRISE.COM

These adventure-ready work pants are made with a stretchy, woven canvas that's lighter and more durable than denim. They're also water-repellant, so you'll be ready for anything.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST WORK PANTS FOR MEN

