The Best Work Pants to Put to the Test in 2023

These hard-working, long-lasting pants are guaranteed to get the job done.

By Gerald Ortiz and Evan Malachosky
work pants
So, you need some work pants. Real work pants. Not just workwear-inspired designs that don't take actual labor into account. Yeah, over-engineered, heritage-revivalist dungarees made by Japanese artisans have us wading in a puddle of our own saliva, but they're kind of like using a Chrome Hearts plunger to unclog a toilet. (Kudos to commenter, rsi8395, who says they've used the Chrome Hearts plunger to unplug a toilet. You're cool.)

The best work pants, like our favorite work boots and waxed jackets, are ready for anything: mud, dirt, dust, debris and whatever else a day's work calls for. Find the best trousers for your daily duties below.

What to Look For

Fabric

Peter Zottolo, a union worker and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers says that the most important thing to consider is fabric. "You want something that will hold up to crawling around on concrete, rebar and tie wire," he says. "Double or triple stitching is good to have as well, but everyone from the cheapest to the most expensive has this. Really, the fabric is everything, with comfort right behind." Most work pants will use thick duck canvas or heavy denim which are both known for their durability. Ripstop is also a great option that tends to be lighter weight and well-suited for warmer climates.

Knee Protection

Knee protection is also important. Most often, that means some kind of fabric reinforcement or sewn-in knee pads. Many manufacturers offer pants with double fronts that allow you to insert your own knee pads.

Pockets

Pockets shouldn't skimp out on carry capacity, either. Utility pockets should be roomy enough to carry your tools and there should be enough of them for the kind of job you're working. Cargo pockets are great for smaller items if you're not lugging a toolbox with you.

Belt Loops

If you need to wear a tool belt, pants with more and wider belt loops are better for durability.

What to Avoid

You might think that ultra-heavy fabric would be the play. But fabrics heavier than 14 ounces can cause you to overheat, especially if you live in milder climates. Instead, most good work pants use fabrics in the range of 10 to 14 ounces.

As far as fit is concerned, much of that is left to preference. Pants that are too slim can limit your range of motion and aren't as comfortable to wear when the job requires maneuvering tight spots. On the other hand, if you get pants that are too baggy, the extra fabric can get caught in machinery. Fits to avoid? "High rises," Zottolo says, "unless you actually wear your pants at your navel. Otherwise, a high rise worn low makes working, crawling, bending over a nuisance."

Best Overall Work Pants
Filson Dry Tin Cloth Utility 5 Pocket Pants
$185 AT FILSON

  • Filson's famous five pocket pant without the oil finish
  • Can be fixed by Filson's in-house repairs team

  • Waistband is a little rough when tight
  • Material: Tin Cloth
  • Weight: 10.5 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 5
  • Knee Protection: Yes

Filson's Dry Tin Cloth Utility 5 Pocket Pants are made from the same canvas as the brand's well-known oil finish Tin Cloth, but without the wax finish for better breathability. These come with triple reinforced stitching and double knees.

Simply put, you'd be hard-pressed to find pants more versatile, especially since they're Filson-made. With Filson, most products can be repaired by an in-house repairs department. There, they can assess the damage done, offer a fix and a ship them back to you — no questions asked, meaning you can have them repaired several times over if they think it's feasible to do so.

Learn more about Filson's Dry Tin Cloth Utility 5 Pocket Pants in our dedicated review.

Best Upgrade Work Pants
Grease Point Workwear Work Jean
$349 AT GREASEPOINTWORKWEAR.COM

  • Denim material offers a look back at how work pants used to be made

  • Lacks modern functional elements — i.e. reinforced knees
  • Material: Natural Selvedge Denim
  • Weight: 15 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 5
  • Knee Protection: No

Grease Point Workwear was founded upon this style, the Work Jean. It's cut from 15 oz unbleached selvedge denim, reinforced at the knees and seams, and finished with several pockets, both on the front and back and the sides. Every pair is designed, cut, sewn, and finished and the brand's Portland workshop.

Best Affordable Work Pants
Carhartt Duck Double-Front Work Pant (B01)
$60 AT AMAZON

  • Super affordable for what they are: weighty work pants
  • Tough enough to stop a chainsaw, one reviewer says

  • Sizing is incredibly inconsistent
  • Material: Cotton Duck Canvas
  • Weight: 12 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 7
  • Knee Protection: Yes

Riveted reinforcements, double-knee panels, triple-needle stitching and heavy-duty starch-stiff 12-ounce cotton duck canvas are all the reasons these pants have been a top contender ever since its introduction in 1939. They come with a grip of utility pockets including a hammer loop and are still made in the USA.

Learn more about Carhartt's Duck Double-Front Work Pant (aka the B01) in our dedicated review.

Caterpillar Trademark Pants
$70 AT AMAZON

  • Features a gusseted crotch to prevent blowouts
  • Articulated knees help you bend without worry

  • Kind of loud when you walk
  • Material: C2X Cotton-Polyester Canvas
  • Weight: 15 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 8
  • Knee Protection: Yes

Caterpillar's popular work pants are a go-to option for carpenters and construction workers. They're made from a durable poly-cotton duck canvas and is replete with cargo pockets and utility pockets.

The thoughtful construction includes a gusseted crotch, articulated knees and 900D reinforced trim at the knees and other areas of wear like the pockets and hems. At just above 50 bucks, it offers a hell of a lot more than many options on the market.

Patagonia Iron Forge Hemp Canvas Double Knee Pants
$79 AT PATAGONIA

  • Hemp is a much more breathable material
  • Cargo space can fit tools, pencils, phones and more

  • Lacks stain resistant finish
  • Material: Iron Forge Hemp Canvas
  • Weight: 13 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 6
  • Knee Protection: Yes

At nearly 13 ounces, the fabric on these is already fairly weighty. But the calculated concoction of hemp, recycled polyester and organic cotton makes it more resistant to abrasion than the usual cotton canvas.

Much of that is the hemp's doing. Plus hemp makes these pants extra breathable, which is a godsend during grueling projects. They've got plenty of cargo space for tools and the dual layers of fabrics at major areas of wear.

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Ranger Pant
$40 AT AMAZON

  • Relaxed-fit allows for better mobility
  • Gusseted crotch helps prevent blowouts

  • Zipper fly breaks easily
  • Material: Cotton Ripstop
  • Weight: 10 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 7
  • Knee Protection: Yes

Using a lightweight cotton ripstop fabric, these pants are great for warmer climates without compromising on durability. The knees are doubled and can accomodate knee pads, while the rear pockets are lined with 1000D Cordura for longevity and the pockets are reinforced, making it a great option for clipping knives and measuring tapes. Speaking of pockets, it's got plenty of them. They're extra comfortable thanks to the gusseted crotch, deep pockets and relaxed fit.

Dickies Original 874 Work Pant
$42 AT AMAZON

  • Looks like your standard chino
  • Wrinkle-resistant for easy maintenance

  • Lacks protective elements — i.e. padded knees
  • Material: Cotton
  • Weight: 8.5 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 4
  • Knee Protection: No

For a work pant that can stand up to jobsite rigors and more formal business meetings, this pair of pants from Dickies can handle both. It uses a 8.5 ounce sturdy poly-cotton twill fabric that's wrinkle-resistant and tough as hell (which has been well-documented through the 874's long history) and the permanent center crease make it appropriate for dressier situations. Though the pant is bare bones, the belt loops are wide enough to take tool belts.

Duluth Trading Co. Fire Hose Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pants
$69 AT DULUTH TRADING

  • Made from the same material as fire hoses
  • Stain- and water-resistant

  • Fire hose canvas is not the softest material
  • Material: Fire Hose Cotton Canvas
  • Weight: 11.5 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 7
  • Knee Protection: No

Duluth confirms these are... "Work pants built tougher than a giant angry beaver's teeth!" Will you ever run into one in the wild? Unlikely? But, the hyperbole proves a point. They're hard-wearing as hell. They're made from 11.5 oz Fire Hose canvas, come pre-washed, are finished with a stain and water repellant coating and have a gusseted crotch — no blowouts!

Ariat Rebar M4 Straight Leg Pant
$50 AT ARIAT.COM

  • Tailored fit helps these jump from job-site to office
  • Embedded with stretch for better mobility

  • Lacks protective features like double knees
  • Material: DuraStretch Canvas
  • Weight: 9 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 6
  • Knee Protection: No

Ariat's versatile Rebar M4 Straight Leg Pant is a streamlined alternative to bulkier work pants. They're more tailored, with embedded stretch, a lower rise and longer legs. Plus, there's a carabiner loop, plenty of pockets and even a phone slot.

Taylor Stitch Chore Pant
$138 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

  • This is the most stylish work pant on this list
  • Slight stretch helps these give, not rip

  • Lacks true work-focused features, like a tool loop or double knees
  • Material: Boss Duck Canvas
  • Weight: 12 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 4
  • Knee Protection: No

Like Patagonia's work pant, Taylor Stitch's Chore Pants use the power of industrial hemp to get the job done. The brand's tough Boss Duck canvas mixes it with polyester, organic cotton and a hint of stretch to balance braun and comfort. They come with double knee panels, each with its own pen slot, rear patch pockets, slanted front pockets, copper button fly.

Plus, the double-needle stitching and bartack reinforcement makes sure you'll have them for the long haul. They're a touch slim compared to most work pants, which may turn some off. But they're still roomy enough to fit over work boots and the added stretch is there to compensate.

Carhartt WIP Aviation Pant
$145 AT END CLOTHING

  • Made from ripstop, which is tough and well-suited for warmer days
  • Work at, well, work and on the weekends

  • This pant isn't as durable as others on this list
  • Material: Cotton Ripstop
  • Weight: 6.5 oz
  • No. of Pockets: 7
  • Knee Protection: No

Remember what our expert, Peter Zottolo, said? "Ripstop is also a great option that tends to be lighter weight and well-suited for warmer climates." Carhartt WIP's Aviation Pants are made from 6.5 oz Columbia Ripstop with two pockets on the back, two on the front, and two on the side. They're what WIP calls "slim fit," albeit, I'd say, more straight than skinny, and come reinforced at the knees.

