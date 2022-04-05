Today's Top Stories
Nike's Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Take a Big Step Toward Sustainability

The latest development in performance footwear with a purpose.

By Ben Emminger
nike pegasus turbo next nature
Nike

In the latest move continuing their innovative practices designed to serve the future of sport, Nike has revived the Pegasus Turbo line with the Next Nature treatment.

Made with at least 50 percent recycled material by weight, the all-new Pegasus Turbo Next Nature showcases Nike's continued commitment to performance footwear with the planet in mind. The design was created with insights learned through Nike Running, most notably 2021's Air Zoom AlphaFly Next Nature that proved a pinnacle racing shoe could be constructed from recycled materials.

These new Nikes have an eco-friendly aesthetic

nike pegasus turbo next nature
Nike
nike pegasus turbo next nature
Nike

The Pegasus Turbo Next Nature utilizes 100 percent recycled Flyknit yarns in the upper, creating a sustainably-sourced build with a lightweight, breathable fit. Keeping with the planet-first approach, the Flyknit's solution-dyed yarn uses a dyeing process that saves 70 liters of water for every kilogram of yarn produced, per Nike.

The Peg Turbo Next Nature's midsole is comprised of at least 55 percent recycled ZoomX foam scrap. The sole itself takes the sustainable look to a new level thanks to its non-uniform construction, as well as Nike's Move to Zero pinwheel logo featured on the medial portion of the midsole.

When will the new Pegasus Turbo be on sale?

nike pegasus turbo next nature
Nike

While the Pegasus Turbo Next Nature has been unveiled and is expected to drop later this year, Nike has not yet released details on its official release date. For now, enjoy this first look and stay tuned, as more updates — including three new colorways — are sure to step out soon.

nike
