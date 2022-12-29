"Let's all go to the bar."

Despite its simplicity, a horizontal bar is probably the single best piece of strength equipment you can have. Dollar for dollar, you can squeeze out more exercises and hit more muscle groups than with any other piece of home fitness equipment. Want a V-shaped back? No problem – do wide and short grip pull-ups. Bulging biceps? – bust out some chin-ups. Six-pack abs? – leg raises and windshield wipers are your ticket to that coveted chiseled torso.

We’ve spent our fair share of time on a pull-up bar, but not nearly as much as 24-hour pull-up world record holder Brandon Tucker . Tucker, a Georgia-based former Army Ranger and Manager and Head Coach at Uncommon Athlete , busted out an astonishing 7,715 pull-ups in 24 hours. Over a 14-month period, he logged more than 220,000 pull-ups, so saying he knows what makes a good pull-up bar is a gross understatement.

Tucker says width and depth are the most important things to look for in a bar. “You need room,” he says, “and the ability to do advanced movements,” such as muscle-ups, wide-grip pulls and leg raises without hitting the wall or beams. He recommends a bar width of at least 48 inches and a set-up that sits far out from the wall.

With Tucker’s recommendations in mind, your search for a proper pull-up bar does not stop solely at dimensions. There are plenty of structures that can cater to your fitness needs. Ranging from removable door-mounted options to standalone structures like power racks , here are a handful of common pull-up bar types to make the buying process less of a strain.

Types of Pull-Up Bars

In essence, any stabilized structure can serve as a pull-up bar. All you need, really, is a sturdy surface to grip and an area to raise and lower your frame. But, rather than running through your local park searching for the perfect branch — or undoubtedly ripping out your downstairs plumbing pipes with an attempted free-hang — there are a number of pull-up bar types to fit your needs.

Two of the simplest forms of pull-up bars are wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted bars. These structures bolt into already present studs or joists in your house framing, providing a durable, sturdy build that can support your weight. Wall-mounted units typically feature enough depth for you to move comfortably without hitting the wall, while ceiling-mounted models hang from the beams above your head. These pull-up bar types do require some more advanced installation and may not fit every household, however.

Next, if you don’t have a secure wall or joist to mount into, structured pull-up bars can be a safe option that don’t require additional hardware. These pull-up bars can pull double-time as a horizontal beam in squat stands or power racks, providing excellent structural support for a variety of other strength training exercises. If you’re not in need of extra equipment and want to solely focus on pull-ups or dips, there are pull-up towers that give you plenty of bar length for a comfortable grip in a freestanding silhouette.

Lastly, For fitness enthusiasts tight on space, doorway pull-up bars can repurpose your room’s entryway into an all-encompassing fitness studio. This style of bar uses leverage to maintain its positioning, either by applying outward force against the doorframe or pushing against the opposite side of the wall for locked-in support.

How We Tested

While our living space isn’t capable of housing multiple pull-up bars at once (they’re not the best wall decor), we have had experience across a handful of these fitness essentials. In training and testing, we’ve made note of how stable the structures felt on the wall or within a doorway, as well as how easily we could grab hold of the bar for effective workouts. We also looked at how capable these pieces were when performing more dynamic movements like kips or muscle-ups because after all, you’re really going to need some space and support when you’re really throttling the gear.

Now, let’s hop up and get into our picks of the best pull-up bars on the market today.

Titan Fitness Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar

Titan Fitness Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar
Heavy-gauge steel for a sturdy training experience

Can be wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted, depending on available space -Smooth powder-coated bar can become slippery and difficult to grip

Nearly three feet of depth can take over a room

Bar Length: 53.5 inches

53.5 inches Material: 11-Gauge Steel

11-Gauge Steel Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

Thanks to an 11-gauge steel frame, this wall-mounted bar from Titan Fitness is as solid a pull-up bar as they come. We really enjoy the 34 inches of depth, which provides ample room for kips, muscle-ups and other exercises. Plus, this bar can be mounted from the ceiling, which can be great for those with limited wall space. While the powder-coating across the bar does feel nice across your palms, however, sweaty hands can lead to some compromised grip. A good tip is to add some athletic tape to the profile or chalk up before getting into a session.

Rep Fitness PR-1100 Power Rack

Rep Fitness PR-1100 Power Rack
Power rack structure allows for more strength training disciplines
Multi-grip profile for varied hand placement

Multi-grip profile for varied hand placement Requires a ceiling height of more than 84 inches

Best suited for ground-level storage

Bar Length: 44 inches

44 inches Material: 14-Gauge Steel

14-Gauge Steel Weight Capacity: 400 pounds

If you want to perform pull-ups and chase down a new squat PR, then we recommend the PR-1100 Power Rack from Rep Fitness. The multi-grip structure allows for multiple hand placements and exercises, and the space within the rack allows for plenty of movement, too. Because of the durable yet heavy 14-gauge steel construction — as well as the fact that a power rack will most likely be accompanied by a barbell and free weights — we recommend setting up this home gym equipment on your ground level. You don’t want your pull-ups to cause your second floor to come crashing down.

Best Choice 50-inch Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar

Best Choice 50-inch Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar
Can hold up to 330 pounds for plenty of support
50-inch bar length allows for a wide range of grips

50-inch bar length allows for a wide range of grips Less rigid than other steel-based bars on this list

Installation instructions can be difficult to decipher

Bar Length: 50 inches

50 inches Material: Iron

Iron Weight Capacity: 330 pounds

This bar boasts some impressive stats at a very approachable price point. Sporting a 50-inch bar width and 32 inches of wall clearance, you’re free to kip, swing and wide-grip away without encountering any space limitations. Why is it cheaper? Well, the discount is in the details, as iron is a cheaper alternative to other steel pull-up bars. Steel is more rigid than iron, making it more stable during dynamic movements and, thus, more expensive. Will you notice the difference? That depends on your size and strength.

Rep Fitness Wall-Mounted Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar

Rep Fitness Wall-Mounted Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar
Slip-resistant powder coat for optimal grip
Highest weight capacity on this list

Highest weight capacity on this list No knurling featured across any of the multiple grip patterns

Bar may need to be inverted if you have shorter ceilings

Bar Length: N/A

N/A Material: 11-Gauge Steel

11-Gauge Steel Weight Capacity: 700 pounds

Varying your grip during pull-ups is a great way to emphasize certain muscles over others. For example, wide-grip pull-ups target the back, whereas a close grip works the arms. For this versatile training style, we like the Wall-Mounted Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar from Rep Fitness. The variety of grip positions can provide plenty of variety, and they’re also a great mounting position for gymnastics rings, resistance bands and other accessories. Mounting hardware is also included, which eliminates the need for a hardware store trip before installation. Be sure to measure your ceiling height before setup, though, as you may need to invert the bar to accommodate your space.

Editor’s Note: The Wall-Mounted Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar is currently out of stock on Rep Fitness’s site, but thankfully, the brand offers a notification service so you don’t miss out once inventory has been replenished.

Yes4All King Stud Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar



Yes4All King Stud Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar
Inline holes for easier installation
Soft foam grips for a comfortable pull-up experience

Soft foam grips for a comfortable pull-up experience Minimum 42 inches of width required for easy installation

Middle joint can wiggle during use

Bar Length: 36 inches

36 inches Material: Alloy Steel

Alloy Steel Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

If you want the benefits of a doorway pull-up bar but still want to secure your gear to a sturdy wall, this mounted pull-up bar from Yes4All is our top choice. Multiple grip options are spread across the 36-inch bar, all with soft foam coverings for a comfortable lifting experience. Plus, the inline holes make finding a stud much easier for simple, quick installation. We do recommend, however, upgrading the screws for a sturdier, more secure setup.

Iron Age Doorway Pull-Up Bar

Iron Age Doorway Pull-Up Bar
Silicone door protectors to keep your trim safe
Fold-up design for easier storage when not in-use

Fold-up design for easier storage when not in-use Weak welds around suspension training hook

Foam grips can flatten over extended training

Bar Length: 39.17 inches

39.17 inches Material: Iron

Iron Weight Capacity: 400 pounds

The Iron Age Doorway Pull-Up Bar provides plenty of security in a compact, easy-to-use profile. The center support rod and opposite-entry hooks keep this structure in place as you perform each rep. Additionally, the foam padding at each grip point makes your pull-up sets exceptionally comfortable. There’s also an additional suspension training hook in the center, but the weaker weld around this joint could be susceptible to failure, especially over extended use. Best to save this foldable pull-up bar for just that: pull-ups.

Flybird Fitness Doorway Pull-Up Bar

Flybird Fitness Doorway Pull-Up Bar
Zero screws or drilling for a truly non-intrusive workout
360-degree safety locks help prevent the bar from rotating during use

360-degree safety locks help prevent the bar from rotating during use Not as secure as mounted pull-up bars

Getting the bar level takes some time and finesse

Bar Length: 28.3–36.2 inches

28.3–36.2 inches Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Weight Capacity: 660 pounds

Interior doorway pull-up bars can be another great solution for those tight on space without the need for a sturdy trim. This pick from Flybird Fitness is easy to install, and we appreciate the safety features built into the design. For one, the 360-degree safety locks help keep the bar from twisting in your hands when in use, as well as putting unnecessary strain on your doorframe. Additionally, the non-slip pads at the boots can be great for providing traction and security without damaging your doorway. The 660-pound weight capacity is also plenty strong, but no doorway pull-up bar can be as sturdy as other wall-mounted options. Also, make sure you have a level with you when setting up, as finding that ideal plane can take some time.

Rogue SM-2 Monster Squat Stand 2.0

Rogue SM-2 Monster Squat Stand 2.0
Less intrusive than a power rack setup
1,000-pound capacity is plenty sturdy for all your pull-up and free weight needs

1,000-pound capacity is plenty sturdy for all your pull-up and free weight needs You’ll need a tall ceiling to accommodate the 93-inch height

43-inch bar is more compact than other pull-ups in this roundup

Bar Length: 43 inches

43 inches Material: 11-Gauge Steel

11-Gauge Steel Weight Capacity: 1,000 pounds

Want to have the potential to combine your pull-up modalities with some hearty barbell squats? This SM-2 Monster Squat Stand 2.0 from Rogue Fitness is one of our favorites for providing sleek, durable performance to every garage gym workout . 11-gauge steel creates an impressive frame capable of holding over 1,000 pounds, and it’s hard to ignore that clean, satin-black finish. When thinking of adding this squat stand to your at-home setup, do make sure you have the clearance — at 93 inches tall, you’ll need some taller ceilings to house this rig.

Titan Fitness Ceiling Mounted Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar

Titan Fitness Ceiling Mounted Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar
Multiple grip orientations for more varied training regimens
Expansion bolts included for easier installation

Expansion bolts included for easier installation Knurling can be aggressive for some athletes

May require two people for proper installation

Bar Length: 47.5 inches

47.5 inches Material: N/A

N/A Weight Capacity: N/A

The Multi-Grip pattern offered up by Titan Fitness is already showcased in this list, so it makes sense that the best ceiling-mounted pull-up bar follows that silhouette, right? With an out-of-the-way design and plenty of grip options to choose from, if you’re looking for a ceiling-mounted structure, we can’t recommend this impressive steel profile more. The medium knurling gives plenty of bite for that locked-in feel, although it may be too much for some. Plus, expansion bolts are included, so you can securely mount this pull-up bar to your ceiling with ease.

Titan Fitness Wall-Mounted Peg Board

Titan Fitness Wall-Mounted Peg Board
Pre-drilled mounting holes make installation easier
Affordable option ideal for athletes just getting started with peg board modalities

Affordable option ideal for athletes just getting started with peg board modalities Dowel pegs can feel soft and may wear out over extended use

Comes equipped with mounting hardware for concrete walls only

Bar Length: N/A

N/A Material: Birch Wood

Birch Wood Weight Capacity: N/A

Peg boards are another fun and interesting way to achieve a worthwhile upper body workout, as you’re essentially performing a hammer-style pull-up with each peg movement. The Titan Fitness Wall-Mounted Peg Board is constructed from sturdy birch wood, and we appreciate the smooth, splinter-free feel of the dowel pegs. Plus, this peg board comes equipped with mounting hardware, but only for concrete walls. While the board itself is able to be mounted to wooden wall studs, you’ll need to pick up some lag bolts separately for a safe indoor setup.