The Best Workout Sandbags to Add Some Grit to Your Fitness Routine

Thinking that your fitness regimen isn’t quite carrying over to real-world strength and performance? Have a solid bench press PR, yet still have difficulty hauling all the groceries in from the car? Your routine could be due for some functional training — and there’s possibly no better tool for the task than the workout sandbag.

Resembling large fabric sacks better suited for flood control than training protocols, workout sandbags challenge your muscles differently than your typical dumbbells or kettlebells. It’s not just about hoisting them from the ground, but managing the oblong weight distribution throughout your movement as well. The result? A unique, challenging test of strength and endurance that’s prime for setting off any well-to-do home gym.

Workout sandbags can range in prices, with some high-end options easily spilling into triple digits. With visual similarities aplenty, though, finding the perfect workout sandbag for your needs can be an intimidating endeavor. Thankfully, you have us to rely on when it comes to sifting through the category.

How We Tested

I’ve been training with sandbags for some time, and while I don’t have a stockpile of sacks for at-home training, I have had the pleasure of working out with a number of the below silhouettes over the years. Each time I go to perform a deadlift, squat or carry with these apparatuses, I always look for a sandbag with a durable exterior, comfortable grips and an effective yet challenging shape. In my training, my chosen weight rarely exceeds 75 pounds., but I always appreciate a profile that’s capable of housing additional fill bags. When it comes to sandbags for at-home use, it’s better to have a canvas that’s more spacious than one that struggles to house your desired working weight.

Editor's Note: The following roundup features pricing for sandbags ranging between 25–50 pounds. Naturally, larger or smaller silhouettes can vary in terms of cost, so be sure to find a silhouette that matches your workout and financial needs best.

Rep Fitness Sandbags

BEST OVERALL WORKOUT SANDBAG
Rep Fitness Sandbags
Seven grip points offer exceptional versatility in training
Metal grommets can burst off if pushed to max capacity

Bag Material: 1000D Cordura

1000D Cordura Fill Type: Modular

Modular Available Bag Sizes: 4

4 Weight Range: 5–200 lbs.

This workout sandbag earns its top honors thanks to its premium blend of durability, performance and all-around cost efficiency. I really admire how the brand is able to produce a hard-nosed fitness tool with 1000D Cordura fabric while still keep price tags approachable for novice and veteran athletes alike. Plus, the seven available colorways and four bag sizes are sure to fit any personality or training style.

The modular fill system of these Rep Fitness sandbags also lends itself to more versatile training, and the listed weight range for each size is a nice reminder of the sack’s limitations. I strongly recommend abiding by this guideline, however, as I’ve seen some maxed-out profiles begin to falter over time. The easiest way to identify a compromised sack is via the metal grommets that hold the seven available grip points in place. These fixtures can begin to pop and burst if the sandbag is filled to the brim with modular filler bags, so be careful if you’re reaching your sack’s max capacity.

Goruck Sandbags 2.0

BEST UPGRADE WORKOUT SANDBAG
Goruck Sandbags 2.0
Lifetime guarantee is the ultimate testament to durability
Included filler bags can be difficult to place in the outer shell

Bag Material: 1000D Cordura

1000D Cordura Fill Type: Modular

Modular Available Bag Sizes: 6

6 Weight Range: 40–200 lbs.

Sandbag 2.0 profile just oozes toughness — from its durable 1000D Cordura exterior right down to the burly YKK zippers. But if you do, by some chance, find a weak point across this impressive silhouette, the brand still stands behind its products with a lifetime guarantee. Admittedly, I have yet to utilize a Goruck Sandbag 2.0 that’s been close to cashing in on this warranty, but exercising with equipment that’s got the support of the company does give some added boost to every set. Speaking of workouts, I’ve always enjoyed how comfortable and versatile these bags feel in-hand thanks to the 12 available grip points and well-balanced aesthetic.

I will say, however, that getting set up with a full filler bag does take some doing, regardless of the bag size chosen. I’ve trained with the full gambit of available Goruck bags over the years and always dread filling the filler bag and placing it in the outer Cordura shell. There’s not a lot of wiggle room for an efficient slide-in, so don’t wait to fill your pouch with sand just minutes before training.

Titan Fitness 40 lb. Weight Training Sandbag

BEST BUDGET WORKOUT SANDBAG
Titan Fitness 40 lb. Weight Training Sandbag
Six rubberized handles provide excellent gripping points
Seams can begin to rip and tear if used heavily

Bag Material: Polyurethane Leather

Polyurethane Leather Fill Type: Modular

Modular Available Bag Sizes: 1

1 Weight Range: 10–40 lbs.

Titan Fitness is no stranger to quality fitness equipment, and I really admire the brand’s sandbag offerings thanks to key features atop of a budget-friendly price point. The six rubberized handles maintain their shape even when under tension, and the polyurethane leather exterior sits comfortably across the skin for carries, too. This is also a nice convenience for novice athletes that may be unfamiliar with the scratchy exterior often associated with 1000D Cordura sandbags.

While the weight range is limited to just from 40–100 lbs., I still feel these are worth considering for athletes less involved with functional fitness training. I say, “less involved,” because these sacks can be prone to blowouts if handled heavily day in and day out. Some athletes have noted torn and damaged seams after prolonged use, but with the largest silhouette still coming in under $75, it’s worth seeing how far you can take this workout tool.

Onnit Sandbags

MOST DURABLE WORKOUT SANDBAG
Onnit Sandbags
Lack of handles forces you to train grip strength
Only one bag size available

Bag Material: Oxford

Oxford Fill Type: Modular

Modular Available Bag Sizes: 1

1 Weight Range: 30–60 lbs.

While some might see the four handles across this Onnit silhouette and write it off as a substandard product. On the contrary, this lack of grip points lends itself to better grip strength training as it forces you to grab hold of the bag itself to move it from A to B. Plus, I really admire the load-bearing strength of the four handles, which can stand a maximum of 408 pounds

Sadly, however, you’ll likely never have to worry about out-lifting the capacity of this workout sandbag due to the lack of sizes available. There’s just one silhouette in the entire lineup, and that lone profile is only able to house two 30-pound filler bags at once. Sure, this is enough mass to warrant a well-to-do workout, but it would be nice for a little variety from the stable. Oh well, at least you know you’ll never teeter near the limits of this otherwise premium sandbag option.

5.11 Tactical PT-R Weight Kit 50 Pounds

MOST VERSATILE WORKOUT SANDBAG
5.11 Tactical PT-R Weight Kit
25-lb. filler bags can be used independently for lighter sessions
Boxier profile can be awkward for some

Bag Material: 1050D Nylon

1050D Nylon Fill Type: Modular

Modular Available Bag Sizes: 1

1 Weight Range: 25–50 lbs.

The 5.11 Tactical PT-R Weight Kit is versatile not just for its exterior shell and ample grip positions, but also because its filler weights are essentially workout sandbags, too. Yes, the two included 25-pound filler bags also feature impressive handles that allow for even more training possibilities. In terms of the PT-R Weight Kit as a whole, I appreciate the attention to detail across the eight reinforced, non-slip grips and never have issues finding that ideal lockdown for front carries, deadlifts and other exercises.

Getting the filler bags into position across this profile is simple and easy, too, thanks to the single side opening and protected zipper. I will note, though, that this silhouette does have a boxier aesthetic to it, which may be awkward for some athletes used to the typical cylindrical shape of other workout sandbags. Still, though, for essentially three sandbags in one profile, it’s hard to ignore this 5.11 Tactical offering.

Editor's Note: For athletes wanting a heavier setup, 5.11 Tactical also makes the PT-R Weight Kit in that utilizes two 50-pound. filler bags.

Hyperwear Sandbell Workout Sandbags

BEST PRE-FILLED WORKOUT SANDBAG
Hyperwear Sandbell Workout Sandbags
Neoprene exterior sits comfortably across the skin
Non-handled grip can feel odd at first

Bag Material: Neoprene

Neoprene Fill Type: Fixed

Fixed Available Bag Sizes: 12

12 Weight Range: 2–50 lbs.

For athletes that don’t want to fuss around with buying sand from their local hardware store, pre-filled sandbags can be an excellent option, albeit ones that don’t feature as much weight versatility across a singular silhouette. For those wanting a fixed weight time in and time out, these Sandbells from Hyperwear are prime for a variety of training circuits. I enjoy how cozy the neoprene exterior feels across the forearms during carries, and there’s enough give across the shell to allow for grip training, too. Plus, the disc-like silhouette causes you to adjust your arm angles during workouts, adding to your functional training aesthetic even further.

Admittedly, though, grabbing hold of these Sandbells can be a trying experience at first. Rather than a handled grip point, you’re left feeling like you’re grasping a crumpled gym shirt. This sensation can leave you doubting your grip strength initially, but it takes just a few reps to understand where to pinch and how to lift the structure from the floor.

Rogue Fitness Strongman Sandbags

BEST WORKOUT SANDBAG FOR CROSSFIT
Rogue Strongman Sandbags
Features multiple closure systems ideal for keeping sand inside the shell
Lack of handles may limit your carrying versatility

Bag Material: 1000D Cordura

1000D Cordura Fill Type: Modular

Modular Available Bag Sizes: 8

8 Weight Range: 25–400 lbs.

CrossFit WODs require you to perform rep after rep in a given circuit, and all those movements can do a number on your equipment. As such, you want to look for gear that can withstand plenty of abuse. In all my years of training, I’ve found few more suited for the job than these “Strongman” profiles from Rogue Fitness. The durable 1000D Cordura shell is plenty capable of routine slams and tosses, and the reinforced, double-stitched seams rarely show signs of aging or deterioration. I also appreciate the wide weight range within this stable, with options totaling upwards of 300 and 400 pounds.

I do prefer these cylindrical profiles for carries and slams, but wouldn’t recommend them for anything where you’re carrying a workout sandbag across your shoulder blades. There aren’t any apparent handles, which can make it difficult to balance and control the silhouette throughout your movement. If your main goal with functional fitness is picking things up and putting them down (in rapid fashion), these are the sacks for you.

Onnit HydroCore Bag

BEST WORKOUT SANDBAG ALTERNATIVE
Onnit HydroCore Bag
More fluid water provides premium feedback on form and mid-movement control
Filling the PVC bag with air can be tiresome and difficult

Bag Material: PVC

PVC Fill Type: Modular (Water)

Modular (Water) Available Bag Sizes: 1

1 Weight Range: 10–35 lbs.

Water-filled bags can also be a great way to add some functional fitness into your routine, and if that’s more your fancy, definitely consider the HydroCore Bag from Onnit. Resembling a Bulgarian Bag, this U-shaped silhouette is great for a bevy of movements and swings. I also enjoy the unique challenge of controlling the sloshing water through movement, as the material moves more fluidly than sand and can be an excellent indicator of your form and control.

There’s also a number of grip points across the silhouette suitable for a variety of exercises, and filling the bag with water is a simple task. Getting the HydroCore Bag to its stiff profile with air, however, is another feat in itself. I had difficulty using the provided valve extension which allowed each breath to escape the shell once I took my lips away from the opening. Eventually, I forwent the valve entirely and opted to push the stem down with my tongue. Still, though, for a versatile, interesting way to train, I’ll deal with the shortness of breath from time to time.

How to Train with Workout Sandbags

While they may seem intimidating, workout sandbags are actually quite intuitive and can be used for a plethora of exercises. Essentially, these oblong fitness tools can be used for any exercise where you’d utilize a traditional free weight like a barbell, dumbbell or kettlebell. Bench press? Check. Deadlift? Check. Squat? Check. The possibilities are near endless.

The beauty of training with workout sandbags lies in the uneven weight distribution once gravity takes hold of the sack. The interior sand shifts around your brace points, creating tension that’s not like other weighted fitness equipment. This requires more compound activation across your muscle groups, lending itself to real-world appliance. Think about it … lifting a sandbag is far more similar to lifting a toddler or moving a mattress than picking a dumbbell from the ground.

What to Look for in Workout Sandbags

Bag Material

One of the first things to consider when choosing a workout sandbag is the exterior material used across the silhouette. Your sandbag will need to withstand loads of abuse and wear, so opting for a durable makeup is key from the start. 1000D Cordura fabric is a common option for worthwhile profiles thanks to its abrasion resistance and ability to shed water with ease. Other nylon fabrics are also popular picks, yet these may be less prone to the tosses and throws associated with the tough-as-nails workout gear.

Fill Type

When speaking of fill types, you essentially need to choose between a modular or fixed setup. Modular sandbags operate via multiple filler bags at pre-set weights. Think of these as adding a weight plate to a barbell before a given lift. Fixed sandbags, on the other hand, use one chamber to house the gritty fill, giving a more uniform structure to each hoist and load. There’s benefits to both silhouettes, but modular sacks can be more approachable as there’s no need to add or remove sand whenever you want to change the working weight (provided your filler bags are accurate). Rather, you simply load your shell with your desired weight via filler bags and get into your workouts — no scoop or bucket needed.

Handles and Grips

It’s become more common to find workout sandbags with some handle system across the silhouette, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t sacks available without the included grips. These handle-less profiles can provide a heightened challenge to your workouts, as there’s no specific area to grab hold of the apparatus for more convenient loading and hoisting.

With that said, however, I recommend most athletes opt for a handled profile, as this lends itself to more versatile training (and easier post-workout cleanup). Make sure the grips provide a wide enough window for your hands to firmly grasp the bag, and you should be good to go. You can also look for rubberized handle to make each clench a bit more comfortable, but this added feature isn’t absolutely necessary and can often come with a price hike overall.

Shape and Size

The shape and size of your workout sandbag is heavily dictated by your training needs, but the most common silhouettes are cylindrical in nature. These shapes are more versatile overall providing enough surface area to rest across the shoulders or forearms without too much balance. Other popular shapes include spheres and tubes, which make lifts more engaging. In all, you want to look for a sandbag profile that can challenge your lifts without being too complicated or uncomfortable.

In terms of size, especially with non-filled sandbags, I would recommend erring on the side of “bigger is better.” Now, this isn’t to say that you should opt for a 200-pound sack when your training never exceeds 50 pounds, but a sandbag with a little room interiorly can be better than one that’s bursting at the seams. Also, this added room can serve as some motivation mid-training as you push yourself to max out its capacity with each progressive lift.

Closure Systems

You don’t want to keep a dustpan at your side for every rep and set, so it helps to ensure the sand inside your sandbag is destined to stay put throughout training. Plus, having a workout sandbag with quality closures can help alleviate any headaches of unaligned weight totals.

Zippers and hook-and-loop patches are the most common options for sandbag closures, but the best silhouettes utilize both for added security. If you have just one to choose from, though, I’d opt for zippered sacks, as they can be more durable over hook-and-loop systems in the long haul.