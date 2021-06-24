The Best New Fitness Gear to Start Summer With

Chris Hemsworth's muscle-building regimen, new Rxbars, a bunch of new running shoes and more.

By Tanner Bowden
best summer fitness gear
Welcome to Summer 2021; it's only just begun, and yet the world of sports and fitness is full of interesting news. For one, Rudy Winkler set a national record for the hammer throw and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics when he chucked one 82.71 meters (a little over 271 feet).

Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts say that Peloton bikes in public spaces like gyms and hotels are vulnerable to hackers controlling their microphones and cameras. On a more positive note, studies show you can get through the pain of training in the summer heat simply by reframing how you think about it.

And, of course, there's lots of new fitness gear to kick off the season with too.

Puma Velocity NITRO COOLadapt

puma group of people running
Puma

Now is the perfect time to pick up a new running shoe to get you through all your miles this summer. If you're looking for a pair that not only looks cool but feels cool, then check out the Velocity NITRO COOLadapt running shoes from Puma. Made with NITRO foam for superior responsiveness and ultimate cushioning, these will keep you comfortable while hitting the pavement. It’s a lightweight and effortless shoe made of engineered mesh for a breathable, and form-fitting upper, with strategically placed PUMAGRIP for all-surface traction. Plus, reflective hits dot the upper for running in low light conditions, so you can stay safe when your workout extends long after the sun has set. For a shoe that's tailor-made for running on the hottest day of the year, look no further — the COOLadapt tech will guarantee your feet stay cool.

Price: $120

SHOP NOW

RXBAR Plant

rxbar plant
Amazon

Somehow, RXBAR made its simple-ingredient protein bar even simpler by taking out all the ingredients that aren't plant-based. The new bars, available in Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter, are perhaps tastier than the originals.

Price $30 (12-pack)

SHOP NOW

Centr Power

centr power app
Centr

The most recent update to Chris Hemsworth's training app, Centr, includes a new program called Power that's all about building muscle like the God of Thunder himself. The 10-week program focuses on compound movements, volume, intensity and training to failure but takes recovery into account too.

Price: $10+ per month

LEARN MORE

Reigning Champ x Ryan Willms

reigning champ x ryan willms clothing collab
Reigning Champ

Running apparel is undergoing an enlightenment of sorts, as design-minded brands break into the technical apparel scene with unconventional patterns and, frankly, lots of tie-dye. This collab is another one that'll make you want to log miles just for the excuse to wear it.

Price: $70+

SHOP NOW

Hoka One One Clifton 8

hoka one one clifton 8
Hoka

Hoka continues its annual update of key running shoe models with a crowd favorite, the Clifton. The new version has a lighter midsole and updated engineered mesh upper but leaves a lot of what runners already loved about the shoe. We've put over 20 miles on an early sample and can attest to the light, responsive ride it provides.

Price: $130

SHOP NOW

Roark Run Amok 2

roark run amok 2 shorts
Roark

File Roark's latest run collection in a similar category: you'll find camo, patterns and yes, more tie-dye in this batch of new apparel.

Price: $39+

SHOP NOW

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

garmin forerunner 945 lte smart watch
Garmin

For its latest running-focused GPS watch, Garmin added LTE functionality. Not for texts or calls, though, but rather so that friends and family can keep track of your progress during training or a race and so that you can get emergency assistance without your phone.

Price: $650

SHOP NOW

Saucony Endorphin Speed 2

saucony endorphin speed 2 shoes
Saucony

Saucony's first Endorphin Speed earned acclaim among runners for its velocity-oriented design — and it won a spot on our list of the best running shoes — but the brand didn't consider that its finish line. The new version has an improved heel fit, more breathability and a new set of anti-slip laces.

Price: $160

SHOP NOW

GU Liquid Energy Gel Cola

gu liquid energy gel cola
GU

If you've ever had trouble choking down a gel, GU sympathizes. That's why it made a less viscous energy hit, which packs 100 calories per serving plus electrolytes and BCAAs. Now it comes in a Cola flavor too.

Price: $24 (12-pack)

SHOP NOW

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 2.0

adidas adizero adios pro 2 shoes
Adidas

Lastly, a new running shoe from Adidas that's bound to cross finish lines first worldwide. The Adizero Adios Pro 2.0 features two layers of Lightstrike Pro foam for an extra boost, plus a revamped upper and a Continental Rubber outsole. Even with the new additions, it weighs in even lighter than its predecessor, 7.6 ounces.

Price: $220

SHOP NOW

