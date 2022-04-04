Have ever you found yourself wishing for a lighter, more powerful version of one of the most popular massage guns on the market? If so, you're in luck: Hyperice has just released the Hypervolt Go 2, bringing major updates to the already-well-known recovery device.



“Designed for the everyday go-getter, the Hypervolt Go 2 is a wellness essential — perfect for everyone who is moving at home or on the road and wants to be at their best everyday,” Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice, says of the new launch. To see if he's full of hot air, I tested one out ahead of the reveal — and found the new Hypervolt to be smaller, lighter and easier to use than its predecessor.

Here's what you need to know about the latest massage gun on the market.



So, what's new with the Hypervolt Go 2?

Courtesy Courtesy

As mentioned, the Hypervolt Go 2 is lighter than the previous version, weight in at at 1.5 pounds. It packs a refreshed look and feel that's sophisticated and smart — in other words you won't mind having it on display on your bedside table. Even when it's turned to its highest mode, thanks to the QuietGlide tech, it's nearly silent; I tested one while watching a movie, and barely noticed the hum.

The battery level indicator is a LED band that wraps around the bottom of the handle, making it easy to tell when the Hypervolt Go 2 is getting low on juice. For its initial charge, it took about an hour to get to full battery, which lasts for three hours of continuous use.

The Hypervolt Go 2 addresses the recovery needs of on-the-go athletes. Courtesy

The massage gun comes with two attachments — a flat head and a bullet head, both of which target knots and ease muscle fatigue. You can use the gun pre- or post workout, depending on your level of muscle tightness and fatigue.

The upgraded design includes both functional updates and aesthetic ones. The massage gun has built-in improved air flow and ventilation, which increase the efficiency and spare battery life, while avoiding overheating. The handle is ergonomic and easy to grip, and the back button control is about as straightforward as they come, which is a welcome change from other over-engineered recovery devices. Simply press and hold to turn on, and then toggle your way through the power levels with single presses. The entire Hypervolt Go 2 is wrapped in an arctic-grey finish that's as easy on the eyes as it is on the muscles.

How much does the Go 2 cost?

At less than $200, the Hypervolt Go 2 is meant to sit at the intersection of affordability and ease of use — Hyperice has two other models, the Hypervolt 2 and Hypervolt 2 Pro, that address the needs of the professional athlete or trainer, while the Hypervolt Go 2 is ideal for the everyday enthusiast who doesn't need the most powerful, or expensive device. The Hypervolt Go 2 is available online starting today.

Courtesy Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 $199.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io