Mark Wahlberg, in one word, is versatile. Whether in front of the screen or behind the camera, on the mic or on the runway, the man formerly known as Marky Mark has never seemed to stop. (Those 2:30 a.m. wake-ups are starting to make sense.)

With a schedule as hectic as Wahlberg's, it's no surprise his apparel brand Municipal is built around being functional without sacrificing performance. Creating gear that's both incredibly versatile and extremely comfortable, Municipal offers stylish threads that fit in wherever your lifestyle takes you. Its latest release, the Rec Sport Collection, continues those core concepts of creativity, hustle, character, instincts and overcoming every obstacle with the intent: "To not only be the most comfortable gear you wear, but also the most versatile and stylish."

The Rec Sport Collection features drirelease micro-mesh fabric

Each item featured in the Rec Sport Collection is designed for comfort, exemplified by the inclusion of Municipal's new all-natural drirelease micro-mesh. This soft fabric is moisture-wicking, quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant perfect for in the gym, on the links or on the town.

The Rec Sport Collection is designed for mixing and matching

According to Municipal, there's no one way to style the Rec Sport Collection. Wear them together, with your other Municipal gear or add some fresh style to your current look. Each piece has multiple colorways and patterns, so there's some room to play around with solids and prints for the outfitting your day.

What's included in the Rec Sport Collection?

Municipal's latest launch includes a new polo, t-shirt, short and pullover. Despite their premium performance category, each item is priced below $80, which Municipal says is part of its mission to democratize comfort for all. That price tag might be high for some, but you need to remember, these aren't single-use picks. When you think of the Rec Sport Collection less as activewear and more as any-wear, the versatility justifies the cost.

