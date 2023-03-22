The 12 Style Essentials Every Man Needs for Spring

Although there is a singular day that marks the start of spring when it officially feels like spring is rather fluid. For those that experience all four seasons, spring can pack them all into one day — it could be warm in the afternoon but have rained around lunch and been below freezing earlier in the morning. As such, dressing for the season requires a little bit of guessing. But you can still prepare your wardrobe, regardless of the irregularity.

Just like how winter weather has its parkas and puffers, the inconsistent spring climate comes with its own essentials, too. You need layers, pants that breathe but also trap your body heat and smarter and lighter footwear because while yes, it might hit the mid-70s, the evenings could dip into the high-30s or low-40s.

Below, you'll find your basics: a long sleeve T-shirt, a denim jacket, jeans and chinos. But a few unexpected items, too, that are absolute essentials as well.

