Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 12 Style Essentials Every Man Needs for Spring
When the weather starts shifting, so too should your wardrobe.
Although there is a singular day that marks the start of spring when it officially feels like spring is rather fluid. For those that experience all four seasons, spring can pack them all into one day — it could be warm in the afternoon but have rained around lunch and been below freezing earlier in the morning. As such, dressing for the season requires a little bit of guessing. But you can still prepare your wardrobe, regardless of the irregularity.
Just like how winter weather has its parkas and puffers, the inconsistent spring climate comes with its own essentials, too. You need layers, pants that breathe but also trap your body heat and smarter and lighter footwear because while yes, it might hit the mid-70s, the evenings could dip into the high-30s or low-40s.
-
Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket Read More
-
Outerknown Groovy L/S Pocket Tee Read More
-
Levi's Trucker Jacket Read More
-
Raen Kola (Tortoise / Green) Read More
-
Hunter Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot Read More
Below, you'll find your basics: a long sleeve T-shirt, a denim jacket, jeans and chinos. But a few unexpected items, too, that are absolute essentials as well.
Protect yourself with one of these water-repellent options.
For when short-sleeves, well, fall short.
From Levi's category-defining trucker to stunning selvedge options, these are the best everyday denim jackets.
Sunglasses strategy: accentuate your best features. We break down the best shades for every face shape.
Give rain the boot with these waterproof options.
From classics like Levi's, Wrangler and Lee to newcomers like Everlane, The Feel Studio, and Frame.
Quality pullovers aplenty.
From the affordable and durable to the exquisitely crafted, these are some of our favorite umbrellas.
It's difficult to imagine a world without this elevated sportswear essential. Pick up your next go-to now.
You're plenty familiar with Clarks's famous Desert Boot by now. But what about the rest of the boots in its category?
Denim does the job, but you can't survive on jeans alone. Swap them out for chinos from one of our favorite brands.
White sneakers are an annual signal nicer weather has arrived (or is at least on its way).