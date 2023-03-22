Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 12 Style Essentials Every Man Needs for Spring

When the weather starts shifting, so too should your wardrobe.

By Evan Malachosky
style
courtesy

Although there is a singular day that marks the start of spring when it officially feels like spring is rather fluid. For those that experience all four seasons, spring can pack them all into one day — it could be warm in the afternoon but have rained around lunch and been below freezing earlier in the morning. As such, dressing for the season requires a little bit of guessing. But you can still prepare your wardrobe, regardless of the irregularity.

Just like how winter weather has its parkas and puffers, the inconsistent spring climate comes with its own essentials, too. You need layers, pants that breathe but also trap your body heat and smarter and lighter footwear because while yes, it might hit the mid-70s, the evenings could dip into the high-30s or low-40s.

Below, you'll find your basics: a long sleeve T-shirt, a denim jacket, jeans and chinos. But a few unexpected items, too, that are absolute essentials as well.

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket
$298 AT HUCKBERRY

For the money, this is one of our favorite options. A soft flannel liner offsets the rugged, waxed sailcloth exterior. Flint and Tinder opts for the original fabric used for waxed jackets, and the OG textile ages like leather or selvedge denim. That means this jacket is built to last, but it'll fit like a glove from the first wear.

The Best Waxed Canvas Jackets for Rainy Weather
style
Huckberry, Buck Mason, Aimé Leon Dore

Protect yourself with one of these water-repellent options.

SHOP NOW

Outerknown Groovy L/S Pocket Tee
$68 AT OUTERKNOWN

This is Outerknown's best-selling Groovy Pocket T-shirt, but long-sleeve. It's cut from 100-percent organic cotton, comes in seven colors, and fits perfectly.

The Best Basic Long-Sleeve T-Shirts to Buy Now
best basic long sleeve
Gear Patrol

For when short-sleeves, well, fall short.

SHOP NOW

Levi's Trucker Jacket
$89 AT LEVI

The first iteration of Levi's classic Trucker Jacket came in 1905, when the Type I Levi's Blouse debuted. The Type III celebrated its 50th birthday in 2017, signaling the style's successes (and several evolutions). Plenty of jackets on this list take cues from Levi's original cuts, but the original remains a must-buy — and, oftentimes, a bargain.

The Best Denim Jackets You Can Buy
style
Courtesy

From Levi's category-defining trucker to stunning selvedge options, these are the best everyday denim jackets.

SHOP NOW

Raen Kola (Tortoise / Green)
$185 AT RAEN

This isn't your typical tortoise frame. The pattern's oversized, and the lenses are green polarized ones by Carl Zeiss, plus the fit is wider. They also offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection.

The Best Sunglasses for Men in 2023
best sunglasses
Gear Patrol

Sunglasses strategy: accentuate your best features. We break down the best shades for every face shape.

SHOP NOW

Hunter Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Courtesy
Now 10% off
$135 AT ZAPPOS

When you think of rain boots, you think of Hunter, albeit their ultra-tall muck boot. This shorter version is easier to slip into than its taller counterparts but just as waterproof, assuming you don’t fall into a foot of water.

The Best Rain Boots for When Wet Weather Strikes
collage of 3 rain boots
BOGS, Red Wing, Allweather

Give rain the boot with these waterproof options.

SHOP NOW

Outerknown Local Straight Fit
$148 AT OUTERKNOWN

Outerknown's collection of S.E.A. Jeans emphasize sustainable manufacturing. The organic cotton comes from the Candiani mill in Milan, Italy, and each pair is made by Saitex, an innovative, eco-friendly Vietnamese factory. Plus, every pair comes with a lifetime guarantee.

The Best Men's Jeans
style
Courtesy

From classics like Levi's, Wrangler and Lee to newcomers like Everlane, The Feel Studio, and Frame.

SHOP NOW

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover Hoodie
$118 AT HUCKBERRY

This hoodie utilizes hefty 23 ounce fleece from South Carolina. The soft cotton-poly blend looks and feels like your favorite vintage sweatshirt, and it features a double-lined hood and a reinforced kangaroo pocket. What's more, it's got a 10-year guarantee so if it rips or wears out in a decade, the brand will repair it.

The Best Hoodies for Men
style
Courtesy

Quality pullovers aplenty.

SHOP NOW

London Undercover Classic Umbrella
$135 AT END CLOTHING

This 27-inch long umbrella has a handmade curved maple wood handle and a waterproof recycled PET shell. It's sturdy, stylish and straightforward. Plus, it sits in a sweet spot between too cheap and way too expensive.

10 Umbrellas That Will Actually Keep You Dry
style
Courtesy

From the affordable and durable to the exquisitely crafted, these are some of our favorite umbrellas.

SHOP NOW

Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt
$160 AT SUNSPEL

Designed for Daniel Craig's James Bond in Casino Royale, this shirt is made from breathable, soft cotton mesh. The design features a chest pocket, side slits and tonal buttons. It fits well and it feels rather durable.

The Best Polo Shirts for Men
style
Courtesy

It's difficult to imagine a world without this elevated sportswear essential. Pick up your next go-to now.

SHOP NOW

Clarks Desert Boot
$150 AT CLARKS

The classic so classic it's eponymous. Whether you call yours Chukkas or Desert Boots, you know the style; you've seen it a million times. First debuted in 1950, Clarks' iteration now features a wider footbed, an ultra-soft insole, a crepe-effect natural rubber sole, and an unlined suede upper.

The Best Chukka Boots Money Can Buy
style
Clarks

You're plenty familiar with Clarks's famous Desert Boot by now. But what about the rest of the boots in its category?

SHOP NOW

J.Crew Classic Relaxed-Fit Chino Pant
$34 AT J CREW

The upgrade to J.Crew's 774 from Dickies' 574 is about more than material. J.Crew’s popular Classic Relaxed Fit Chino goes a few steps further in quality with a lined waistband and chambray binding at the seams. Also, they come in the full spectrum of colors.

Move Aside, Denim. Chinos Are the Real Can-Do Pants
style
Courtesy

Denim does the job, but you can't survive on jeans alone. Swap them out for chinos from one of our favorite brands.

SHOP NOW

Converse Chuck 70
$85 AT CONVERSE

No sneaker looks better beat up than the Chuck Taylor All Star. But, to ensure you get more than a year out of 'em, you should upgrade to the Chuck 70, a modern rendition of the iconic sneaker made with sturdier canvas uppers, an enhanced rubber outsole and a cushioned insole. These will wear nicely, even after they've earned their fair share of scuffs. (Note: I've been wearing the same pair for five years...)

The Best White Sneakers for Warmer Weather
white sneakers
Converse, Salomon, Vans

White sneakers are an annual signal nicer weather has arrived (or is at least on its way).

SHOP NOW

