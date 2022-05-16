After years of speculation, at-home fitness giant Peloton has put the not-so-secret rumblings to bed:

The rower is coming.

Announced at the brand's 2022 Homecoming virtual event, the long-awaited rower was introduced in a video of Peloton instructor Adrian Williams showcasing the latest at-home device. While the teaser didn't go into many details, we were able to gather some information from this brief glimpse at the all-new rowing machine.

Here's what we were able to decipher about the upcoming Peloton rower.

Peloton's rower will have a minimalist design and a large screen

From the video, it appears the upcoming Peloton rower will take inspiration from the brand's current stable of at-home fitness equipment. Similar to the Bike and Tread, the teased rower takes on a minimalist aesthetic centered around a large monitor for classes and stat tracking.

As far as the construction, the belt drive system connects the handle to the flywheel, and a red line is featured along the middle of the belt as well as the foot straps. It's unable to tell from the teaser trailer how you lock your feet in, but the straps look wide enough to provide plenty of security and comfort. The handle also appears to have a center cut-out. This could indicate the possibility of single-arm rowing exercises, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

It's also unconfirmed whether the upcoming Peloton rower will fold up for easier storage, but judging from the teaser, it doesn't appear this perk is present in its current state.

Courtesy

Peloton could be creating its own fitness ecosystem

Along with the rower tease, Peloton also announced two new features to the Peloton app that could keep the brand at the epicenter of every workout. "Invite Friends" will soon allow you to schedule workouts with your training companions directly from your Peloton Bike, Tread and app. This update will allow to coordinate your schedules and start classes at the same time.

Additionally, "Just Work Out," a highly-requested update, was also unveiled. This new feature will soon allow you to track non-Peloton workouts, like running or cycling, within the Peloton app. According to the brand, these freeform workouts will count toward Member streaks, challenges, achievements and more.

These new features, combined with the upcoming rower, look to keep Peloton plugged into to your entire fitness journey, regardless of when and how you train. This could be a good way to keep users engaged and gather audiences outside of the class and program structure.

We don't know when Peloton's rower will go on sale — but we expect it'll be in 2022

The teaser video ends as the Peloton logo flashes with a simple "Coming Soon" message, leaving the official release date still up in the air. But if the brand is following the same lead time as the recently released Peloton Guide, we could expect the new rower to ship sometime this fall.

We don't know how much the rower will cost (yet)

Additionally, no price was listed for the upcoming Peloton rower — but if expectations can be made, it could come in competitively around $2,000 to match other top-tier at-home rowing machines.

While not the full meal, this little taste of what Peloton has in store is enticing. Stay tuned for more as this new launch continues to grow.

