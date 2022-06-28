Training doesn't always have to be a hard-nosed grind. There's plenty of ways to stay active as we keep our bodies in peak condition. Tennis, with its visual-pleasing aesthetic and light level of intensity, can be an effective way to mix fun and fitness.

As summer months welcome outdoor play and the courts begin to fill, looking the part is almost as important as a proper backhand. But you don't need to deck out your wardrobe in performance-laced pastels or polos that can attack the green when not attacking the net. There's style to be found, and Canada-based Reigning Champ has delivered some major court appeal — with the perfect partner.

Teaming up with tennis icon Prince (not to be confused with, y'know), the two have served up an all-new collection that highlights the antithesis of country club play, celebrating the public court grinders for a look that's real, ready and unabashedly cool.

The Prince vs Reigning Champ collection celebrates the brands' shared history of innovation

Prince is one of those staple tennis brands that's recognizable, even to the non-enthusiast. Blazing its path with the racquet of choice for professionals three decades ago, the Original Graphite 107, the brand's classic typeface and nostalgic color palette have held court as popular picks for on-court necessities.

As the receiver to Prince's serve, Reigning Champ also has its roots in innovative excellence. Since 2007, the brand has leaned in on mastering simplicity with intricate performance wear. Utilizing signature fabrics with an emphasis on rugged construction and unrivaled comfort, the brand's professional touch has been lent to some of the most stylish collaborations with the likes of Asics, Muhammad Ali and many more.

What's included in the Prince vs Reigning Champ capsule

Available starting today, the court-ready kit includes co-branded staples such as a t-shirt, hoodie, crewneck, polo and short. Each piece contains performance features such as flatlock seams, semi-raglan sleeves, performance fabrics and more. The polo and short are constructed from moisture-wicking Solotex mesh, perfect for a look that's comfortable, nimble and nostalgic.

But the capsule isn't all about looks. Along with a bucket hat, visor and towel, Prince and Reigning Champ also gave the gear-side of tennis some flair with a three-pack of premium quality tennis balls and a reimagined Original Graphite 107 racquet. Considered the industry standard with a level of feel, precision and control, the 107 features the exclusive capsule colorway with co-branded highlights that are ready to serve up something special this summer.

Priced from $17–$200, the Prince vs Reigning Champ tennis collection is available online, in-store and through select retailers worldwide.

Courtesy Reigning Champ Prince T-Shirt reigningchamp.com $95.00 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Reigning Champ Prince Polo reigningchamp.com $135.00 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Reigning Champ Prince Short reigningchamp.com $115.00 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Prince Original Graphite 107 Racquet reigningchamp.com $200.00 SHOP NOW

