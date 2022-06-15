When you look good, you seem to forget how training in the summer can be a sweaty, taxing endeavor. Hats can help block out the sun in stylish fashion. A new workout wardrobe does wonders for beating the heat, too. And of course, nothing sets off a summer session like a quality pair of performance sunglasses.



To help you revitalize your warm-weather workouts, Canada-based Reigning Champ teamed up (again) with New York's District Vision for a limited-edition capsule of stylish performance shades. The collection includes three silhouettes from the eyewear brand's signature stable decked out in Reigning Champ's iconic grey, navy and black core palette.

Riddled with notes of style and performance, each frame features a custom-tinted D+ gradient lens designed for varied performance conditions. Here's what's all available in this latest release from two of sportswear's most reputable labels.

Reigning Champ Junya Racer Grey

Light Transmission: 20.09%

UVA/UVB Protection: 100%

Blue Light Protection: 79.44%

Boasting an eight-base frame that sits tight on the face for optimum clarity and protection, the Junya Racer can be a great pick for running or cycling enthusiasts. Hypoallergenic adjustable nose pads and temple tips keep this silhouette comfortable, while the grey colorway and co-branded details provide understated hints of flash.

Reigning Champ Keiichi Black

Light Transmission: 11.46%

UVA/UVB Protection: 100%

Blue Light Protection: 89.07%

These black standard frames are constructed from ultra-lightweight nylon and feature a titanium core for superior durability in whatever outdoor training you tend to tackle. The shatterproof polycarbonate lens include an anti-reflective treatment, too, perfect for blocking rays as you eye down a new fitness goal.

Reigning Champ Nagata Speed Blade Navy

Light Transmission: 12.91%

UVA/UVB Protection: 100%

Blue Light Protection: 87.85%

The signature Nagata Speed Blade is shaped for unrivaled visibility for a plethora of performance conditions. The navy finish gives a nod to Reigning Champ's classic athletic uniform, while a water and oil repellent lens maintains clarity through the sweat and heat.

All three frames are available now exclusively at Reigning Champ's site as well as Reigning Champ retail stores. Every purchase also includes a 630gsm microfibre running pouch to keep your shades secure when you're not upgrading your summer style. But let's be honest, get ahold of one of these frames and you'll be hard-pressed to find an excuse to take them off.

