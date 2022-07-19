Did the Hypervolt Go 2 Help Juan Soto Win the Home Run Derby?

Last night's 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium was a fresh take on the term "launch party." Fan favorites like Ronald Acuña Jr., Pete Alonso and Albert Pujols sent baseball after baseball into the stratosphere, keeping the energy electric throughout the competition. In the end, the championship round came down to two of Major League Baseball's brightest young stars, with Washington's Juan Soto taking the crown over Seattle's Julio Rodriguez in walk-off fashion.

With Rodriguez hitting first in the final showdown, Soto looked on from the indoor batting tunnel, preparing for what was to come. Rodriguez had already put on an impressive hitting display through the first two rounds, mashing 32 and 31 homers respectfully to get to the final round. With that in mind, Soto knew he had to be fresh for his final at-bats if he were to best the rookie bomber. To keep his body ready, Soto actively recovered while he watched, using a foam roller, stretching and targeting key muscles with an all-too-familiar massage gun.

Courtesy Courtesy

The live broadcast, which split between Rodriguez's batting and Soto's waiting, clearly showed the 23-year-old outfielder treating his hips, back and forearms with the Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2. The travel-ready massager with three available speeds has been one of our favorites since its release earlier this spring. A more portable massage gun that's ergonomic and quiet, the Hypervolt Go 2 helped Soto relax as he watched Rodriguez set the bar at 18 home runs, all while staying limber and pain-free.

With a rested and recovered profile, Soto was able to blast 19 homers with plenty of time left in the round, claiming the crown — and chain — which begs the question, is Hyperice responsible for this victorious performance? Soto's skill and power probably have a bit more to do with it, but the muscle-friendly qualities certainly didn't hinder his home run swing.

If you want to recover like a Derby Champ, or just want a damn fine solution to sore muscles, you can get your own Hypervolt Go 2 online for less than $200. While it doesn't automatically make you a contender in one of baseball's most entertaining contests, it can definitely help you find the sweet spot in your muscle recovery sessions.

Hyperice Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 hyperice.com $199.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io