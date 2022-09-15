There's plenty of ways to recover these days — which is handy, because each tweak or ache is different. If you're suffering from stiff muscles after waking up on the wrong side of the bed, or you pulled something last weekend during your rec sports championship, you'd probably forego pounding away at those areas with a massage gun. For these instances, you're likely to favor a more soothing treatment, something that lights up your overall wellness without a lot of impact.

Heat therapy can be a great tool for relieving sore, stiff muscles, and global high-performance brand Hyperice has had its irons in the fire of this modality for years with the brand's Venom lineup.

Now, Hyperice is stoking the recovery flames yet again with the launch of its all-new Venom 2 and Venom Go. Utilizing the latest HyperHeat technology for faster, more consistent distribution of heat across a greater surface area, these two new tools are primed to melt away any nagging pains.

Hyperice

"It's been six years since the debut of heat and vibration technology from Hyperice," says Hyperice CEO Jim Huether. "We've now significantly enhanced the Venom user experience and added our patented HyperHeat technology, all while staying true to the core elements of the original product that made people fall in love with it."

Here's what you can expect from these all-new Hyperice recovery tools.

The Venom Go rounds out Hyperice's Go series for a more holistic suite of treatments.

Serving as an all-new silhouette in the Hyperice lineup, the Venom Go is a heat and vibration wearable that offers up direct treatment to more body areas than ever before. The 13.5 square inches of coverage can easily fit across your forearm, calf, pec and more without feeling too cumbersome or intrusive. A 0.2-pound control pod magnetically connects to the adhesive pad and features three levels each of vibration and heat therapy via easy-to-use button toggles. The 113-degree heat is achieved in just 90 seconds after applied to the skin, and standard recovery sessions run for 10 minutes.

The Venom Go comes with three adhesive pads in the package, and each swatch can be used up to 20 times before losing tackiness, barring any interfering sweat, oil or lotion. If you have multiple control pods, you're even able to sync multiple treatment areas at once through the Hyperice app for a unique heat and vibration recovery experience.

Hyperice

The Venom Go comes on the heels of the recently-launched Normatec Go, continuing to push the boundaries of approachable, travel-ready recovery. The Venom Go is TSA-approved like others in the Go series — including our favorite portable massage gun, the Hypervolt Go 2 — and according to the brand, offers users maximum flexibility to experience the benefits of warmup and recovery technology in more places (and price points) than ever before.

The Venom 2 brings the heat with larger yet lighter treatment surfaces.

If your aches cover a larger swatch of muscle, then the all-new Venom 2 is ready with more heating surface than ever before. Available in back, leg and shoulder (left or right) models, this latest Hyperice device has expanded its treatment surface by 111% — more than double the original Venom stable. The Venom 2 features a three-hour battery life and heats up to 131 degrees in just one minute for quick, soothing relief. Despite all the upgrades and wider treatment surface, the Venom 2 is also lighter than its predecessor, now weighing just two pounds, according to Hyperice.

Hyperice Hyperice

As with other Hyperice products, you're also able to customize your treatment through the companion app for a more personalized session. Simply connect the Venom 2 via Bluetooth to the Hyperice app and unlock more routines varying in time, temperature and vibration.

Both the Venom Go and Venom 2 lineup are available online, starting today. The more portable Go can be purchased for $149, while the larger Venom 2 is listed for $249 for back, leg or shoulder treatment. Regardless of which device you choose, you're still receiving that premium treatment made possible by Hyperice's HyperHeat technology.

Temperatures might be cooling down, but thanks to the new Venom releases, your recovery potential is staying red hot. Stay tuned for more as we dive deeper into these muscle-soothing launches. We're definitely fired up to give them a go.

Hyperice Hyperice Venom Go hyperice.com $149.00 SHOP NOW

Hyperice Hyperice Venom 2 Back hyperice.com $249.00 SHOP NOW

Hyperice Hyperice Venom 2 Leg hyperice.com $249.00 SHOP NOW