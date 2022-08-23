If you're looking for a recovery method where you can kick back and let the device do the relieving work for you, recovery boots are one of the best options out there. Using compression therapy, these spacesuit-inspired wearables help increase blood flow to targeted areas all while you sit back and read a book, enjoy a post-workout beverage or catch up on your queue.

The problem with recovery boots, however, is they can be a bit of a cumbersome profile. There are hoses that connect the boots to the head unit, and while the boots can be portable, they're definitely not easily packable and require some planning if you want to bring compression therapy on your travels.

Never shying away from recovery innovation, Hyperice — makers of the updated Normatec 3 Recovery Boots — have shrunken the footprint of compression therapy in the all-new Normatec Go. Resembling a calf sleeve, this sleek, portable recovery tool features no hoses, no bulky builds and delivers near identical functionality to its full-legged brethren. But the relief doesn't stop at the calves, though. The Normatec Go is the cheapest compression therapy model to date from Hyperice, giving athletes the benefits of this relieving modality at the same cost of its flagship Hypervolt Pro 2 massage gun.

"Over time, Normatec has developed an incredibly loyal following, especially across the endurance and sports performance channels, where it has become the must-have recovery device," says Hyperice CEO Jim Huether. "Our goal with the Normatec Go was to deliver the same elevated Normatec experience consumers have loved for years, in a new mobile, price-accessible form factor."

Hyperice

The Normatec Go provides plenty of compression relief in a totable, sleek silhouette.

The all-new Normatec Go is designed to be worn around the calf, which is often regarded as the, "second heart." Your calf muscles serve as the natural pump for your entire lower body and play a pivotal role in moving fluid throughout your lymphatic system, so it makes sense that Hyperice focused in on this key area for the brand's on-the-go compression device.

Despite this smaller profile, however, the Normatec Go is still capable of delivering similar recovery specs when compared to the flagship Normatec 3. Both devices feature seven pressure levels, three hours of battery life and multiple gapless compression zones. The portable Go model actually ups the pressure range, too, from 30–110 mm Hg to 40–200 mm Hg thanks to the more localized treatment.

Additionally, the Normatec Go is Bluetooth compatible and able to be paired with the companion Hyperice app for customizable recovery sessions. You can also run each Normatec Go sleeve individually thanks to the new HyperSync technology that allows for differing settings between the two units.

Hyperice

The Normatec Go makes compression therapy more approachable than ever.

One of the main deterrents to recovery boots and compression therapy is the cost of entry. While the treatment is sleek and effective, not everyone is comfortable shelling out hundreds of dollars for boots that aren't as portable and travel-friendly as say, a massage gun or foam roller.

Coming in at less than $400, about the same as Hyperice's Hypervolt Pro 2, the Normatec Go is one of the first fitness accessories offering this beneficial recovery modality at a much more approachable price point. Now, you're able to reap the perks of compression therapy while still having some coin to spend on other fitness essentials.

Additionally, the Normatec Go's calf sleeve profile and hose-free construction allow you to stay on the move while recovering, making this a great starter kit if you're not as experienced with compression therapy. No need to set aside a chunk of your day post-workout for a compression session. Just slide on the sleeve, hit Go and let the device do its job while you complete some errands or just take in your post-workout cooldown.

Hyperice

Where to Buy the Hyperice Normatec Go

Starting today, the Normatec Go is available online for $399. The kit includes two calf sleeve units, two USB charging cables and a 5V dual USB charger.

If you've been interested in compression therapy but didn't want to invest in the bulky, expensive recovery boots, this all-new device from Hyperice should have you breathing a sigh of relief in more ways than one.