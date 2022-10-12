Aviron Strikes a Pose with the All-New Strong Series Rowing Machine

Rowing can be a fantastic way to get a full-body workout in with less impact on your joints than many alternatives. The modality mixes cardiovascular and strength training to help you get an efficient session in without sacrificing your entire morning or afternoon. Still, chasing split times and managing your wattage can begin to turn dull, if your program isn't engaging or exciting.

That's where these folks come in.

Aviron is a brand that's put the fun back in fitness, offering unique game-led programs, streaming services and Spotify integration to keep your rowing workouts fresh. Now, the brand has leveled up its offerings with the all-new Strong Series Rower. As the second consumer rower in the Aviron lineup, this sleek, innovative silhouette is designed to appeal to a wider variety of athletes by providing more comfort, more performance and (most importantly) more entertainment — all in a more compact frame.

The Aviron Strong Series Rower features patent-pending perks to create a cozier training setup

In some aspects, this all-new rower looks like any other quality machine. Premium steel and aluminum make up the construction, and a large 22-inch HD rotating screen allows for training both on and off the rower. This is where the similarities stop, though, as the Strong Series has a handful of perks designed to cater to any athlete, no matter their size or shape.

Starting at the feet, you can actually adjust how wide your rowing stance is thanks to Aviron's patent-pending foot and hip adjustment system. This can help you lock into a comfortable setup for more efficient output. Moving up to the seat, Aviron is the only brand to introduce accessories that improve comfort and accessibility including the plush Cloud Seat for additional comfort, and the Lumbar Support add-on that gives those with back issues extra lower back support. The brand even thought of athlete comfort in getting on and off the rower, elevating the seat height off of the rail system for easier entry and exit.



"Isn't it wild that in 2022, no other rower is built to accommodate people who are different sizes?" says Aviron founder and CEO Andy Hoang. "Making rowing truly comfortable for the average consumer looking to get a great workout is the only way to finally popularize rowing and bring it into the mainstream."

Aviron Aviron

The Aviron Strong Series dimensions are primed for upgrading your home gym setup

Aviron didn't stop its attention to inclusivity at athlete comfort, however. The overall build of the Strong Series Rower makes it one of the most approachable rowing machines on the market. An innovative floating front design puts the fan and magnetic resistance system below the screen, limiting vibration and movement — hard, intense strokes on other rowers can shake and rattle your home. Additionally, keeping the fan at the front creates a cooling effect as you row, turning you into your own air conditioner. The more you row, the more air you generate.

You might think all this innovation comes with a large footprint, but surprisingly, Aviron is able to pack in all these perks (along with the entertaining slew of training modules) into a rower that measures just 84 inches front-to-back. This can allow for more athletes to take part in home rowing sessions, now that there's a machine that can fit comfortably in their abode. The Strong Series Rower can also be stored upright without the use of a wall mount, adding another token of convenience to the build.

Where to buy the Aviron Strong Series Rower

Starting today, the Aviron Strong Series Rower is available online, along with the aforementioned accessories like the Cloud Seat and Lumbar Support. At $2,499, it's one of the more expensive rowers out there, similar to our top pick Hydrow Rower, but innovation does have a price tag, and you're getting plenty of that in this rower.

Aviron is easing some of that financial burden, with a launch promo that knocks $200 off the total. We're interested in seeing how innovative and entertaining this Strong Series Rower truly is, so stay tuned for more.