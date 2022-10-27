For serious athletes, or those just curious about their running performance, running watches can be an excellent tool. Their ability to monitor multiple metrics as well as GPS location when out on the road or trail can provide a thorough picture illustrating output, pace, distance and more.

Despite the large amount of tech crammed into these impressive wristwear options, though, there are some limitations.

For one, the GPS technology that keeps you on the right path can be influenced greatly by your surroundings — run through an urban environment, for example, and the metal in all those tall buildings around you is bound to mess with the radio signals from on high and disrupt your route tracking. Additionally, pace data can lag at times, since the sensors are located on your wrist and not the dominant movement area around your feet and hips. Lastly, the metrics of running indoors can be less accurate than running outside due to the, well, lack of covered ground.

To help boost these signals and give you a more accurate depiction of your running performance, Coros has unveiled an all-new wearable to pair to your Coros running watch, the Pod 2. The sleek, lightweight sensor can be worn atop your running shoe laces or your waistband, acting as a high-powered accessory for enhanced data collection.

What can the Coros Pod 2 add to your running tech?

The latest lightweight, water-resistant running watch accessory packs a ton of optimized sensor hardware and intuitive software algorithms into its tiny profile. A more advanced accelerometer can allow for more accurate, near-real-time pace data, removing the typical delay you'd see when just running with a traditional watch. Additionally, the Pod 2 offers access to other advanced running metrics, including Ambient Temperature, Ground Time, L/R Balance, Stride Height and Stride Ratio.

GPS location data is also enhanced with the Coros Pod 2, which can be great for those running through dense cities or tunnels. The Pod 2 gathers data from multiple internal sensors, so it can auto-correct GPS disruptions such as pace spikes and drops. This consistent tracking can help your routes stay clean and crisp without disruption — no more jagged lines when mapping out a route around skyscrapers or covered sidewalks.

For those running indoors due to preference or weather restrictions, this data is not lost, either. By plotting the motion of your foot through space on an XYZ plane, the POD 2 automatically calibrates itself to calculate your stride and the distance you've run on a treadmill or indoor track.

Courtesy Courtesy

The Coros Pod 2 introduces an all-new metric: Effort Pace

In addition to all the advanced tracking capabilities, the Pod 2 also comes with a new statistic, Effort Pace, designed to provide a more personalized reading of your performance over varying routes. Building off of the previous Running Power metric, this all-new datapoint is extremely sensitive and accurate to give you a more holistic representation of your output over different gradients and terrain.

The metric can be developed and customized over time to take into account many environmental factors other than just uphill and downhill gradient. The algorithm can learn your strengths and weaknesses, illustrating them through your personalized Effort Pace. According to the brand, the capabilities of Effort Pace will be explored further and could see many upgrades and incorporated factors like temperature, humidity, altitude and more being added to the algorithm.

What's included with the Coros Pod 2?

The Coros Pod 2 is available for $99 and comes equipped with the Pod 2 device itself along with two shoe clips and one waistband clip. Additionally, the USB-C charging dock (cord included) can house up to 140 hours of charge — the battery life of the Pod 2 is 28 hours of continuous activity. Lastly, all the included gear and accessories can fit neatly in the provided canvas carrying case for toting your advanced wearable from training day to race day.

The Coros Pod 2 is available starting today on the brand's site.