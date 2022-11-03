These New Coros Running Watches Pack Serious Upgrades

GPS watches are as common in the running world as a solid pair of shoes or comfortable split shorts. With mapping technology to keep us, well, on the right path, and multiple sensors to measure our heart rate, pace and more, these digital juggernauts continue to bridge the gap between tech and training, all for the sake of improved performance.

For as much tech baked into each watch face, however, inaccuracies still happen, which is why some opt to forgo the digital readings and run without their support. Coros, makers of our favorite watch for trail running, is aiming to have you rethink your workout wearables with the release of the all-new Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro. Boasting state-of-the-art sensors, key upgrades to the battery and more, these GPS outdoor watches are sure to shore up any preconceived notions about training with a running watch.

"We know that this is the most anticipated product launch in the history of Coros, but we are confident that it was worth the wait," says Coros Wearables CEO Lewis Wu. "Our development team worked diligently to find the best hardware and corresponding design to offer our users the greatest possible accuracy in these new watches."

What's new about the Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro?

The latest wearables from Coros are reiterations of the brand's popular Apex lineup, but with key upgrades to help improve your training and data recording. One of the largest upgrades is seen in the new optical heart rate sensor that allows for 24/7 monitoring and unmatched accuracy. This can be great for aerobic workouts as you fine-tune your pace and breaths to reach optimal performance.

Coros also upgraded the battery life of the Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro immensely when compared to the original Apex lineup . You can now operate in the standard full GPS mode for up to 45 hours with the Apex 2, and a staggering 75 hours with the Apex 2 Pro.

The Coros Apex 2 features a 1.2-inch sapphire glass touchscreen and up to 45 hours of full GPS battery life. Courtesy

The battery isn't the only feature beefed up in these all-new watches. Designed for a more durable construction, both the Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro feature a Grade 5 titanium bezel and sapphire glass face offering a full touchscreen experience. According to Coros, only the original Apex Pro offered touchscreen capabilities, yet only for maps and data fields. This upgrade in particular really sets these new watches apart and puts them right in-line with some of today's best smartwatches.

Lastly, the latest Coros GPS watches also have music capabilities, allowing you to turn your watch face into a music player by loading your favorite tracks and podcasts directly onto the device. According to the brand, the Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro are not capable of supporting music streaming services at this time, but there are plans to roll out this functionality some time in 2023.

The Coros Apex 2 Pro boasts a larger 1.3-inch sapphire glass touchscreen, as well as a longer battery life and more internal storage space. Courtesy

How do the Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro differ?

The two main differences (outside of price, naturally) between the Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro lie in their respective size, battery life and internal storage space. The Apex 2 Pro is a larger watch face at 1.3 inches as opposed to the Apex 2's 1.2-inch profile. Additionally, the battery life of the Apex 2 Pro trumps that of the Apex 2 — 75 hours of full GPS as opposed to 45. Lastly, for storing music and maps, the Apex 2 Pro has more memory at 32GB, while the Apex 2 features just 8GB of internal storage.

The Apex 2 Pro also separates itself from the pack through its All Systems Frequency GNSS Chipset to help reduce GPS reflection from steep walls. Outside of this, both watches feature the same functions and data tracking capabilities, allowing athletes to truly unlock their potential no matter their budget or taste.

Where to buy the Coros Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro



Starting today, the Coros Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro are available online, as well as through select running specialty retailers and international distribution partners. The Apex 2 is available for $399, while the larger, more powerful Apex 2 Pro comes in at $499.

Thanks to these latest watches, along with the recent release of the Pod 2, it appears Coros is really hitting its stride in terms of premium training wearables. We're curious to see how effective and influential this all-new batch of Coros tech is, so stay tuned for more as we hit the streets with these impressive new tools.

Courtesy Coros Apex 2 coros.com $399.00 SHOP NOW