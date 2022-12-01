Brooks Brings the Holiday Cheer with the Run Merry Collection

Now that December is fully upon us, it's hard to ignore the holiday season anymore. With this rush of gift buying, decorating, cooking and visiting families, it can be a little difficult to juggle the festivities along with a well-planned fitness routine. Think about it: if your days are focused on finding the best deals on presents and decorating the house, where's the time for a relaxing run through the neighborhood?

But what if you could spread the cheer and get a good workout in at the same time?

That's just the idea behind Brooks's Run Merry Collection. Boasting seasonally-appropriate apparel and accessories, this long-running stable can help you keep the spirits high as you carry your training into the new year. And as a little stocking stuffer for 2022, Brooks has even thrown in an all-new running shoe silhouette, the Levitate 6, as part of this year's collection.

Here's everything you need to know about this holiday-centric running lineup.

What's Included in the Brooks Run Merry Collection?

To put your running aesthetic into those frosty vibes, this year's Brooks Run Merry Collection bears the tagline, "Snow what fun it is to run!" The wintery theme is present across multiple silhouettes, including a festive Pom Beanie that's adorned with smiling snowmen, Knit In Crew running socks boasting delicate snowflakes and men's and women's Distance Graphic Long Sleeves carrying the year's snowy message.

While there's plenty to look at with these profiles, there's still that layer of Brooks performance sewn into each silhouette, providing plenty of comfort and sweat-wicking, quick-drying notes to keep the pace across your workouts.

Of course, though, the present with the big red bow this year is the all-new Levitate 6. With reworked details, Brooks also gave the Run Merry edition a unique colorway, featuring a white, snowflake-covered upper, flannel red collar and laces and a snowman-inspired tongue. It's hard not to feel a little jolly when striding through your routes with this latest iteration.

What's New About the Brooks Levitate 6?

Diving a little deeper into the footwear aspect of this holiday-themed collection, the Levitate 6 showcases key upgrades designed to keep you energized no matter the season. DNA AMP v2 foam in the midsole has been reworked for this 6th iteration, coming in 10 percent lighter than its predecessor for a springy yet plush underfoot feeling. Additionally, the engineered creel mesh upper has also been overhauled for the Levitate's most breathable profile yet, according to the brand.

To go along with the energy provided by the midsole, Brooks also added an arrow-point pattern across the outsole of the Levitate 6 to help with quicker transitions from heel to toe. At 10.9 ounces and an 8.0-millimeter drop, this silhouette looks to carry on the stable's reputation as a solid daily trainer with just the right amount of zip for pushing past expectations when the time is right.

Where to Buy the Brooks Run Merry Collection

The Brooks Run Merry Collection is available online, starting today, with items ranging from $17—$46. The Levitate 6s are also available now for $150, in a wide range of colorways including the aforementioned Run Merry edition.

Brooks Levitate 6 brooksrunning.com $150.00

Brooks Men's Run Merry Distance Graphic Long Sleeve brooksrunning.com $46.00

Brooks Women's Run Merry Distance Graphic Long Sleeve brooksrunning.com $46.00

Brooks Run Merry Pom Beanie brooksrunning.com $28.00