Nix Biosensor Review: Hacking Hydration for Healthier Living

Staying hydrated while working out seems like an intuitive practice, right? When you feel parched, just take a break and grab a quick drink before getting back to your pre-planned regimen. But as someone who has suffered from dehydration on multiple occasions, the signs aren't always as present as you may think. Sometimes, you need an outside source to remind you of when to replenish your fluid levels — and how much liquid you should consume.

To provide athletes with that helpful outside source, Nix recently unveiled its wearable Hydration Biosensor. This pod-like, lightweight device is designed to be worn on your bicep during training, analyzing your rate of fluid and electrolyte losses per hour as you sweat. The data is sent to your compatible device and notifies you when to pause and quench your thirst.

But is this all-new wearable a convenient addition to your workout ensemble, or is the data more of an overextension of tech's influence on training routines? To find out, I donned this latest device in multiple workout sessions ranging from indoor bike circuits, to lengthy treadmill runs and more. I made note of the device's effectiveness in alerting me when electrolytes were low, as well as its synergy with my normal movements and modalities.

Here's what you can expect from the all-new Nix Hydration Biosensor.

Easy integration to your running watch for better notifications mid-workout Patches are single-use only, which indicates more purchases down the road

The only modalities supported at this time are running and cycling

What's Good About the Nix Biosensor?

The device feels secure when worn thanks to its tacky kinesiology tape and locking mechanism.

One thing that's immediately noticeable when it comes to the Nix Hydration Biosensor is its lightweight composition. At just 14 grams, the Pod practically disappeared across my bicep when training, presenting zero distractions as I began to work up a sweat. While this did a lot to eliminate any potential discomfort — you sometimes forget you're even wearing the device — I was still nervous as to how secure the setup would be once droplets began to pool up around the patch.

Thankfully, though, the twist lock setup kept the Pod well attached to the tacky on-skin patches, showing little to no jostling when in the throws of a workout. Plus, the patches utilize a sticky kinesiology tape, meaning the gear remains in place no matter how drenched your sessions leave you. Even when wearing a hooded sweatshirt or long sleeve overtop the Hydration Biosensor, I felt no give or compromises in terms of placement. While the majority of my workouts were conducted indoors, I would have zero fear in taking this Nix device out into the wild for some on-road circuits.

Running watch compatibility allows for easier notifications mid-workout.

When your fluid levels or electrolyte readings fall below a certain threshold, the Nix Hydration Biosensor alerts you in realtime to replenish with a quick sip or two. The device also identifies the recommend ounces you should consume, which is an added perk to keep your performance at its most efficient state. But this text message from your body is only useful if you have your corresponding device at the ready, which is why Nix's Garmin and Apple Watch integration is a definite plus.

I typically keep my phone off my silhouette when training, but regularly work out with my Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar strapped to my wrist. The notifications were much more noticeable through my running watch, yet didn't distract me from the exercises at hand. I did train without notifications on for the sake of this article, though, and would recommend you keep the alerts on. While this toggling eliminates regular buzzes and dings, you're often left without the hydration guidance until you willingly pause to take a drink. In that case, you might as well not even be wearing the device.

What's Less Ideal About the Nix Biosensor?

The on-skin patches are single-use only.

There's a lot of tech baked into the patch component of the Nix Hydration Biosensor. After all, it's analyzing your sweat in realtime to help you understand just what you're losing with each droplet. All that tech does begin to add up, however, when you look at the cost, and the fact that these patches are only designed for one use means you'll be replenishing your stock more often than not.

Each four-pack of Nix Hydration Biosensor patches costs $25, so if you're wearing your device on a daily basis for training, that can add up quickly. I immediately noticed this precaution when setting up my device, which led to a little more planning on the testing front. To help eliminate the need for multiple repeat orders, I would recommend saving these patches for training days or competitions where you absolutely know you'll work up a hefty sweat. Otherwise, you'll just be burning through your wallet replenishing these patches, which can lead to burnout with the product overall.

The app only lists running and cycling at this time.

Now, I will say that for a product designed to manage sweat, as well as one in its infancy, it makes sense to target these two exercise routines from the start. I work up much more sweat and perspiration when hopping on the bike or trudging through a running route than I would in a CrossFit workout or other regimen. With that said, however, it would have been nice to see how my fluid levels reacted to these other training scenarios from the jump.

I do think that Nix's decision to zone in on running and cycling is warranted, too, because this hydration-based technology will be more useful to endurance athletes or those pushing their mileage to longer and longer distances. Stops along the road for the sake of quenching a thirst are few and far between when it comes to these disciplines, unlike in a strength training workout that sees you halt your performance for brief moments between each set. Hopefully Nix will offer a firmware update down the road to support a more well-rounded tracking experience, but for now, you may need to specify your training if you want to reap the benefits of this hydration biosensor.

Nix Biosensor: The Verdict

While the app doesn't support a large library of fitness routines, and the fact that the on-skin patches are single-use only, I do think that Nix's Hydration Biosensor can be useful — for the right athlete.

I really enjoyed how easy it was to monitor my hydration levels thanks to the monitoring service, making on-the-go sips a more routine and better informed experience. With that said, however, I don't think this technology is necessary for the average gym goer. I would recommend just listening to your body first and foremost, taking breaks where necessary to help sustain your levels appropriately. For endurance athletes or those that struggle to maintain proper electrolyte readings, though, this can be a simple addition to your profile that doesn't get in the way of performance.

The Nix Hydration Biosensor is available online for $129 and includes the Pod, charging case, four individual patches and charging cord. If you're curious about your sweat and want to ensure you're plenty fueled for those grueling training sessions ahead, consider adding this sleek, compact device to your gym bag this year.